Rock and Thunderbirds Advance in NLL Playoffs After Upset Victories

The Toronto Rock upset the Saskatchewan Rush and the Halifax Thunderbirds overcame a significant halftime deficit to advance to the NLL semifinals, representing Canada's hopes in the playoffs.

The National Lacrosse League ( NLL ) playoffs witnessed significant upsets this weekend, setting the stage for an exciting semifinal round. Canada’s representation in the postseason is now narrowed to two teams: the Toronto Rock and the Halifax Thunderbirds , both of whom defied expectations to secure their spots.

The Toronto Rock delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Rush 16-13 in a hard-fought, single-elimination quarterfinal match held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Chris Boushy spearheaded the Rock’s offensive charge with a remarkable five-goal, one-assist performance, proving instrumental in their victory. Josh Dawick contributed significantly with a hat trick and three assists, while C.J. Kirst also found the back of the net three times.

Supporting the scoring effort were singles from Brad Kri, Hugh Kelleher, Mark Matthews, Elijah Gash, and Latrell Harris. The Rock’s playmaking ability was further highlighted by Mark Matthews and Owen Hiltz, each recording four assists. Despite a valiant effort from the Saskatchewan Rush, led by Austin Shanks’ three goals and four assists, and a strong showing from Robert Church with a three-goal, three-assist performance, they ultimately fell short.

Ryan Keenan added two goals to the Rush’s tally, with Zach Manns, Connor McClelland, Brock Haley, Ryan Barnable, and Levi Anderson each scoring once. The Rock’s ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain a consistent offensive pressure proved to be the deciding factor in their upset victory. This win propels the sixth-seeded Rock into the best-of-three semifinals, where they will face a formidable opponent in the San Diego Seals.

The Seals themselves secured their semifinal berth with a thrilling overtime victory against the second-seeded Colorado Mammoth, winning 13-12 in a closely contested match. The Rock will need to maintain their momentum and continue their strong offensive play to overcome the challenge posed by the Seals. The Halifax Thunderbirds also orchestrated a remarkable comeback, demonstrating resilience and determination in their quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded Vancouver Warriors.

Trailing significantly at halftime with a score of 7-1, the Thunderbirds mounted an incredible second-half rally to ultimately defeat the Warriors 10-7 on their home turf in British Columbia. Josh Dawick was a key contributor to the Thunderbirds’ success, registering three goals and three assists. This stunning turnaround highlights the Thunderbirds’ ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Their semifinal opponent will be the Georgia Swarm, who convincingly defeated the Buffalo Bandits 17-10 on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds’ journey through the playoffs has been characterized by their unwavering spirit and ability to perform under pressure. Both Canadian teams now face challenging semifinal matchups against strong opponents, but their quarterfinal victories demonstrate their potential to make a deep run in the NLL playoffs. The semifinals promise to be a thrilling showcase of lacrosse talent and strategic gameplay, with the Toronto Rock and Halifax Thunderbirds carrying the hopes of Canadian lacrosse fans





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NLL Lacrosse Playoffs Toronto Rock Halifax Thunderbirds Saskatchewan Rush Vancouver Warriors San Diego Seals Georgia Swarm

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