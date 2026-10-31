Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Named Project of National Interest

The Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion at the Port of Vancouver, a $5.9 billion project adding 2.4 million containers of capacity, has been designated a project of national interest.

The planned Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion at the Port of Vancouver, Canada's largest port, has officially been designated a project of national interest, federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced at a news conference in Delta, B.C., on Friday. The three-berth project at Roberts Bank is expected to add 2.4 million containers of capacity and is estimated to cost $5.9 billion, according to the federal government.

MacKinnon said the designation provides certainty for a project that is a key part of Ottawa's drive to expand and diversify trade. That includes a goal to double exports to markets other than the United States by 2035.

Also read Canadian Government Designates Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Expansion as Project of National Interest

Federal approval speeds up Roberts Bank timeline

MacKinnon said time matters on a project of this scope, size and cost, noting it had been examined from every possible angle over 13 years. He told reporters it was time to decide and move on.

The minister warned that without additional capacity, congestion at the port could drive shipping costs to more than 800 million dollars a year by 2035. He said that cost would have to be borne by Canadian businesses and consumers, who should not and cannot afford to bear it.

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A statement from Ottawa said the project is on a viable path to a final investment decision by the middle of next year. The listing as a project of national interest speeds up the timeline for commercial operation by up to four years, to 2035, the federal government said.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the proponent for the expansion, which is set to be built next to an existing container facility at Deltaport at Roberts Bank in Delta.

Jobs and economic benefits of port expansion

Ottawa has said the expansion would support roughly 17,000 jobs across Canada's supply chains. It is also expected to contribute approximately 3 billion dollars annually to the country's GDP and generate more than 630 million dollars in annual tax revenues.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, making his first appearance alongside federal officials since the B.C. Conservatives won a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 election, said the port expansion is about preparing for the future rather than reacting to it. He said the benefits are particularly significant for British Columbia, helping cement the province's role as Canada's leading trade gateway, attracting investment and keeping the economy competitive on the world stage.

First Nation consent and environmental concerns

Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Laura Cassidy said her community has focused on protecting treaty rights and ensuring the surrounding environment remains healthy and productive for future generations. She said the nation's position on the expansion is one of consent, but not unconditional support.

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Cassidy said the nation continues to have concerns about the impacts of the project and the long-term health of the Fraser River Estuary and the Salish Sea. At the same time, she said years of consultation have resulted in a deeper understanding of those impacts and how they can be addressed.

She said the nation had previously sought assurances that the Building Canada Act, under which the expansion has been listed, would not be used to cut corners or weaken environmental protections.

Massey Tunnel debate enters port discussion

Doerkson's Conservatives had promised during the provincial election campaign to scrap the replacement of the Massey Tunnel beneath the Fraser River between Richmond and Delta in favour of a bridge. The pledge raised questions about federal funding for the tunnel project, which is already under way.

Doerkson said the tunnel project was not something the federal government would normally be involved in, but the investment was important. He said if the government of British Columbia wants to construct a bridge, the federal government is for a bridge.