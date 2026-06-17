Robert White Jr. Wins Democratic Primary for D.C. Delegate Amid Rising Federal Tensions Under Trump

Washington, D.C. Council member Robert White Jr. secured the Democratic nomination for the district's congressional delegate, setting him up to replace Eleanor Holmes Norton as the city confronts intensified federal oversight and economic pressures from the Trump administration. The concurrent mayoral race also centers on autonomy and affordability.

WASHINGTON - The Democratic primary for Washington, D.C.

's nonvoting delegate to Congress was won by Council member Robert White Jr., positioning him to likely secure the seat in the November general election and succeed 18-term incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton, who opted not to run again at age 89 amid concerns about her capacity to resist the Trump administration's increased federal intervention in the district's affairs. White's campaign centered on fighting for the city's autonomy, which has been pressured under President Donald Trump's actions, including an ongoing National Guard deployment and large-scale federal workforce reductions that destabilized the local economy.

He emphasized that "the future of our city is at stake," noting that while the delegate role does not include a vote on the House floor, it provides a platform for the district's nearly 700,000 residents, who lack full congressional representation, to speak and introduce legislation. This primary was notable as it coincided with a mayoral election, marking the first time in decades that D.C. voters chose both a new delegate and mayor simultaneously.

As the city is overwhelmingly Democratic, the primary victor is anticipated to win in November, though the AP had not yet called the mayoral race between frontrunners Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie, with incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser stepping down after three terms. The escalating tensions with the Trump administration dominated every campaign. D.C. possesses only limited self-governance, with Congress retaining authority over its budget and laws.

Under Trump, federal control intensified through a law enforcement surge and the continued presence of the National Guard, while his downsizing of the federal government eliminated thousands of local jobs and his branding initiatives altered historic landmarks. Trump even suggested a possible federal takeover if Lewis George, a democratic socialist, were elected, stating, "Maybe we'd take back Washington, run it on the federal basis.

" Lewis George, who has vowed to protect the district's autonomy, responded defiantly at her campaign event, declaring, "If there was any doubt, right now we lay it to rest. It is the people of D.C. who elect the mayor.

" McDuffie similarly affirmed, "Donald Trump does not run Washington, D.C. We do. The people of D.C. run Washington, D.C. , and we will fight for D.C.

's autonomy every single day of the week. " With no candidate claiming victory as ballots were tallied, Bowser's tenure faced criticism for balancing accommodation of Trump with constituent demands for stronger opposition. Congressional Republicans have repeatedly challenged D.C.

's limited self-rule through oversight powers. Among voters, federal intervention and cost of living were crucial issues. Resident Fran Tatu, 69, expressed alarm over the National Guard presence and mass federal layoffs, stating her support for Lewis George and White. Lewis George identified the affordability crisis, worsened by Trump's policies, as her top priority, while McDuffie, focusing on public safety, proposed adding 1,000 officers over four years and adopting a health-centered violence reduction strategy.

Additional mayoral candidates included former council member Vincent Orange and Hope Solomon, a former federal contractor displaced by cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency. The report also corrected the first name of a candidate, Kinney Zalesne, previously misspelled. The article was authored by Gary Fields of the Associated Press





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robert White Jr. Ele Holmes Norton Donald Trump D.C. Autonomy Democratic Primary Washington DC Delegate Janeese Lewis George Kenyan Mcduffie Muriel Bowser Federal Intervention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Marks 80th Birthday with Iran Deal Announcement and Historic UFC Event on White House LawnPresident Donald Trump combined major foreign policy and pageantry on his 80th birthday, announcing an initial agreement to end the war with Iran while hosting a massive UFC fight night on the South Lawn, a spectacle attended by top officials and marked by political symbolism, controversy, and unprecedented moments inside the White House grounds.

Read more »

Robert De Niro Brings Down The House With Blistering 4-Word Message For TrumpThe two-time Oscar winner spoke out against the president in no uncertain terms.

Read more »

UFC's White House Mayhem Marks Trump's 80th Birthday CelebrationPresident Donald Trump hosted a historic UFC event on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday, featuring championship fights and highlighting the sport's mainstream ascent. The celebration coincided with Trump's attendance at UFC 316 in Newark, where champions were crowned. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro addressed sports funding and NASCAR prospects, and a quirky NASCAR tradition ties to Trump's penny policy.

Read more »

White says ‘never again’ to another White House UFC fight nightBy the time Justin Gaethje pummeled his bloodied foe to a pulp and celebrated a championship win with a backflip off the top of the wire-mesh cage, then shook hands with President Donald Trump — and even fist-bumped Melania — this much about his company’s future was clear to the ultimate boss of UFC.

Read more »