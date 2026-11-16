Robert Pattinson Cast as Seventh James Bond in 26th Film Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Robert Pattinson has been unveiled as the seventh James Bond, the first chosen since Amazon MGM took over the franchise. He will star as 007 in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Robert Pattinson has been named the seventh James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig in the 26th Bond film. Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 10:10 a.m. EST, ending years of speculation.

The announcement was made on social media with a brief snippet of the actor emerging from the shadows with a gun. Pattinson becomes the first Bond chosen since Amazon MGM took over the franchise. The decision comes five years after 2021's No Time to Die, which ended with the character's death for the first time in Bond's 64-year film history. Despite that ending, 007 will be reborn in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Also read Robert Pattinson named new James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel Craig

Pattinson and Villeneuve Praise Bond Casting

James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime, Pattinson said in a statement. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. Villeneuve said it was a tough choice but the right one.

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We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin, the director said.

Pattinson only entered the Bond rumour mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role. Other actors reportedly in contention included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. They were the finalists in a Bond search that dated back to before Craig's final 007 film. While producers had long been expected to choose a younger, less-proven star, they instead picked one of the best-known actors of his generation.

Pattinson Brings Franchise Experience to 007

At 40, Pattinson is also relatively old to begin as 007. He is currently in production on another iconic role in The Batman Part II. Pattinson comes to Bond already associated with several mega-franchises: The Batman, Dune, Twilight and Harry Potter. Since his breakthrough in Twilight, he has worked largely in independent, auteur-driven films such as Good Time with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse and Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.

Earlier this year, he drew rave reviews for his villainous performance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and for his portrayal of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen in the film Primetime. He co-stars in Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part III as a shape-shifting assassin. Pattinson appeared at the premiere for Primetime during the London film festival on Oct. 11, 2026. The casting arrives at a pivotal moment for the franchise.

In 2022, Bond's longtime studio MGM was bought by Amazon for $8.5 billion. After haggling over next steps for 007, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of Bond in 2025. The still-untitled Bond 26 is the first Bond movie since 1962's inaugural Dr. No in which a Broccoli did not handpick the super spy.

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New Producers and Writer Shape Bond 26

Casting a new Bond fell instead to producers Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief and Spider-Man producer, and David Heyman, shepherd of Harry Potter and Paddington. Casting director Nina Gold oversaw the screen tests. Pattinson's first 007 film, untitled but widely referred to as Bond 26, was penned by Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders and Locke. No production start date has been announced, though shooting is expected to begin next year.

According to a report by Puck, Pattinson is signed to a three-movie deal as Bond. Spokespeople for Amazon MGM declined to comment on the terms of his contract. Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007, said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Hopkins has vowed to uphold the franchise's legacy and usher in the next phase in the legendary 007 for audiences around the world. Some fans are skeptical about the new Amazon-controlled chapter for Bond. Before Craig even departed the role, rumors and odds-making persisted nearly round-the-clock about who would follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. Idris Elba, for one, spent half his career linked to the part.

Bond Franchise Eyes Next Revenue Phase

The Bond machine has historically never slowed down, but the 26th instalment will follow the longest absence ever for Bond. Given that No Time to Die completed principal photography in 2019, its release delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the lull is even longer. At stake is one of the most lucrative film series in Hollywood, based on Ian Fleming's series of novels. The Bond movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

No Time to Die collected $774 million in 2021. The movies also spin out endless other revenue streams, from streaming deals and video games to Aston Martins. Although some Bond actors came to view the role as a yoke around their necks, it turned Craig into a household name. The British actor was not widely known before his casting and, at the time, was derided as the first blond Bond.