Robert De Niro verified a claim made during an ELLE video game promotion for his film Focker In-Law, confirming he viewed the Apollo 11 moon landing from a motel in Nova Scotia in 1969.

Robert De Niro has confirmed he watched the 1969 moon landing from a hotel in Nova Scotia. The Academy Award-winning actor was featured in a new Where Is the Lie? video.

Robert De Niro Starred In Focker In-Law Promo

This promotional content supports his new movie Focker In-Law. His co-stars Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller hosted the segment. They played the first rounds of the truth-telling game. Each participant tells three stories.

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Only one of the stories is truthful. The others are fabrications. Grande and Stiller had to guess which one was false. During De Niro's turn, he shared three personal anecdotes.

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He claimed his first acting role was the Cowardly Lion. This was in an acting school's production of The Wizard of Oz. He also stated he was in two movies with Marlon Brando.

De Niro Moon Landing Story Was Not A Lie

Finally, he said he watched the moon landing from a motel in Nova Scotia. These stories were presented for his co-stars to evaluate. They had one minute to question him on each point. Stiller immediately suspected the moon landing story was the lie.

He told De Niro it sounded like a fabrication. De Niro clarified his situation at the time. He was in his early 20s during the lunar landing on July 20, 1969. He explained he was driving to Nova Scotia.

Specifically, he was heading to the Cape Breton area. He stayed in a motel during that trip. The room had a television showing the event. This confirms he watched the historic moment on TV.

Co-Stars Skeptical About De Niro Moon Landing Claim

Grande and Stiller were not convinced by his explanation. They guessed that the story was a lie. De Niro then revealed the truth. He insisted the moon landing story was factual.

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This surprised his on-screen family members. The game continued with the other two stories. They had to decide which was the falsehood. Grande and Stiller remained skeptical about his claim.

De Niro addressed his collaboration with Marlon Brando. He stated he only did one movie called The Score with Brando. He clarified the nature of their other work together. He did shoot a deleted scene with Brando.

De Niro Clarified Godfather Part II Deleted Scene

This scene was for The Godfather Part II. It was not a theatrical release. This distinction helped clarify his filmography claims for the hosts. The full Where Is the Lie? episode is available on the ELLE YouTube page.

Viewers can see the full interrogation. De Niro's honesty about the moon landing stands out. The film Focker In-Law is now playing in theatres. Fans can watch the promotion video online.

More Nova Scotia news is available on dedicated provincial pages. The actor's verification adds a layer of truth to the game. It highlights a unique piece of his early career history.