Robert Daignault Manslaughter Retrial Begins in Calgary

The retrial for Robert Daignault, convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 kidnapping and death of Kasif Hirani, commenced in Calgary as a key witness remains hospitalized.

The manslaughter retrial for Robert Daignault commenced on Monday in Calgary, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the 2019 kidnapping and fatal stabbing of Kasif Hirani.

Prosecutors appeared before Court of King's Bench Justice Colin Feasby to address immediate challenges regarding witness availability, specifically noting that the Crown's first scheduled witness was unable to testify due to recent medical issues.

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Initial Proceedings and Witness Absence

The Crown's primary intended witness, a woman already convicted for her involvement in the fatal attack, could not take the stand because she had sustained significant injuries in recent days.

Prosecutors Elisa Frank and Britta Kristensen informed Justice Feasby that the witness is currently receiving medical care and is physically unable to participate in the court proceedings at this time.

This absence presents an immediate procedural hurdle for the Crown, which must now determine how to proceed with its case without the testimony of a co-perpetrator who has already pled guilty.

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Background of the 2019 Killing

The charges stem from an incident on December 29, 2019, when Kasif Hirani was kidnapped and driven to the area near Springbank Airport in Calgary.

During the abduction, Hirani reportedly provided his bank cards and passcodes to his captors before being stabbed thirty-nine times and left in a snowbank to die.

In the days following Hirani's death, more than $14,000 was stolen from his bank accounts, adding financial motives to the violent crime that shocked the local community.

Previous Conviction Overturned by Appeal Court

Robert Daignault, 58, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the death of Hirani but was ultimately convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned Daignault's conviction last year, citing that the prosecution's evidence relating to the testimony of Trista Tinkler and Andrew Christal was problematic.

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The appellate court noted that both Tinkler and Christal had lied to police and that Tinkler stopped answering questions under oath at various points during her testimony.

Furthermore, the court found that the testimony of these two individuals, described as unsavoury witnesses, was not meaningfully corroborated by other evidence, necessitating a new trial.

Roles of Co-Conspirators and New Trial Dynamics

Trista Tinkler and Andrew Christal were previously convicted of manslaughter for their roles in the kidnapping and fatal attack, receiving six-year and eight-year sentences respectively.

Both co-defendants have now completed their prison terms and were expected to testify as Crown witnesses during the initial trial, which contributed to Daignault's original conviction.

During the prior proceedings against Tinkler and Christal, evidence emerged suggesting that Daignault was the individual who physically stabbed Hirani, although Justice Eleanor Funk did not make such a specific finding during Daignault's first trial.

The retrial seeks to re-evaluate the credibility of these accounts and determine Daignault's specific level of culpability in the death of Kasif Hirani.