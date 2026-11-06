Robert and Devi Jawl Foundation Donates Three Million for Vancouver Island Hospital Upgrades

A major three million dollar gift from the Robert and Devi Jawl Foundation supports new surgical facilities at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

A three million dollar donation from the Robert and Devi Jawl Foundation will fund new surgical infrastructure and specialized medical equipment at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals on Vancouver Island. This significant financial commitment arrives as a direct response to the growing need for advanced medical capabilities in the region. The gift was announced by the Victoria Hospitals Foundation on Friday to mark a major milestone in their ongoing capital campaign.

Financial Milestones in Surgical Transformation

The recent contribution brings the total amount raised for the It's Time for Surgical Transformation campaign to eleven point seven million dollars. This figure represents a substantial portion of the foundation's fourty-three million dollar fundraising target for the initiative. The rapid accumulation of funds highlights strong community support and donor confidence in the local healthcare system.

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These financial resources are specifically allocated to two planned hybrid operating rooms at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Additionally, the funding supports the creation of two new interventional radiology suites that will serve both Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals. These specific upgrades are designed to modernize the diagnostic and treatment capabilities available to patients across the island.

Advanced Technology and Expanded Capacity

Hybrid operating rooms represent a significant technological leap by combining advanced medical imaging capabilities with traditional surgical equipment. This integration allows surgeons to access detailed, real-time images while performing complicated procedures, thereby improving precision and outcomes. The design facilitates a seamless workflow that merges radiology and surgery within a single controlled environment.

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The new interventional radiology suites are expected to double the service capacity for this specific medical discipline across both hospitals. These minimally invasive procedures rely on imaging technology to guide treatment for serious conditions such as stroke, cancer, and vascular disease. Increased capacity means reduced wait times and faster access to critical care for vulnerable patients in the community.

Leadership and Strategic Vision

The Robert and Devi Jawl Foundation stated that its contribution reflects deep confidence in local physicians and their vision for the future of healthcare. In a release, the foundation emphasized its belief in the cause and the vision of local surgeons and care teams. They noted that these professionals understand where medicine is heading and what patients on Vancouver Island will require in the coming years.

Victoria Hospitals Foundation CEO Avery Brohman highlighted the importance of supporting physicians as they identify new possibilities for treating patients. He explained that some of the most important advances in hospitals begin with physicians seeing what could be possible for their patients. Brohman added that philanthropy provides the necessary opportunity to help medical teams bring these innovations to reality.

Historical Context and Future Steps

This investment builds upon previous donor-funded advances in robotic-assisted surgery, which have already transformed surgical practices in the region. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation reported that more than one thousand procedures have been performed using robotic assistance at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals. These past successes provide a strong foundation for the implementation of the new hybrid technology.

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Further upgrades are planned through the final phase of the campaign to ensure comprehensive coverage of medical needs. The foundation continues to work with local stakeholders to maximize the impact of every dollar raised. The successful implementation of these facilities will serve as a critical asset for the healthcare network on Vancouver Island for years to come.