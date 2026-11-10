T&T brand Organic Roasted Black Soybeans recalled in Canada over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled T&T brand Organic Roasted Black Soybeans in 300-gram containers sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia because the product may contain undeclared milk. No reactions have been reported.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled T&T brand Organic Roasted Black Soybeans in Canada because the product may contain milk that is not declared on the label.

The recall notice was published over the weekend. It covers 300-gram containers of the roasted black soybeans. The date codes are printed on top of the lids. The CFIA identified three affected date codes: 2027JA26, 2027JN09 and 2027JN10.

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Affected Soybeans Sold In Four Provinces

The agency said the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace. The recalled soybeans were sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. The notice said the product may contain milk which is not declared on the label. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

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There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product. The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products. The agency is also verifying that all recalled products are removed from the marketplace. The CFIA is urging anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk to check if they have purchased the recalled product.

People who have bought it should either discard it or return it to the location where it was purchased. Beyond the recall, the weekend also produced a broad mix of other Canadian and international headlines. The City of Ottawa was collecting garbage opinions on a landfill and waste-to-energy incineration plan. A report found the most stolen car in Canada last year.

Grey Cup Final And Child Abuse Charges

In Edmonton, a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street. The Elks and Alouettes arrived in Calgary ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup final. A Halifax man was charged with making child sexual abuse material after the FBI gave a tip to the RCMP. Winnipeg residents were advised about what is open and closed on Remembrance Day.

There was no change after a Waterloo Regional Council seat recount. Pierre Poilievre insisted he will continue to fight even if the Conservatives lose the Brantford-Brant South byelection. In other news, an alleged drunk and wrong-way driver pleaded guilty to refusing a breath demand and was fined 3,000 dollars. A paddle was discovered as the search intensified for a missing North Island father, Dakota Smith.

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Forestry Plan And Florida Dengue Outbreak

Wainwright prepared for Remembrance Day after a fire, with one resident saying things will never be the same. Ottawa's 6.5-billion-dollar forestry plan offered hope but no quick fix for mills. Florida's dengue outbreak became the largest in a U.S. state in decades. Jemima Goldsmith accused Russell Brand of violence, coercive control and abuse.

In a startup, office cats were winning the return-to-work battle. Dabrusin defended Canada's climate record in advance of the UN climate conference. A Prairie golf course extended its season into November as warm weather hit the region. NASA launched a 1 million dollar moon base challenge for students.

Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, beaming in from space, said I'm having the time of my life.