Construction worker dies after being struck by dump truck in Pickering, Ontario

A 31-year-old construction worker died in Pickering on Monday after being struck by a reversing dump truck during asphalt repairs. Ontario's Ministry of Labour and Durham police are investigating the fatal incident near Peter Matthews Drive.

A 31-year-old construction worker has died after being struck by a dump truck in Pickering, Ontario, on Monday, November 3, 2026. Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident alongside Durham police authorities.

The fatal collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Peter Matthews Drive and Alexander Knox Drive. Emergency officers responded to the scene immediately after the crash took place. The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and cooperated fully with officers. Durham police confirmed this cooperation in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

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Dump Truck Reversing Near Asphalt Repair Work

The dump truck was reversing southbound on Peter Matthews Drive at the time of the accident. The vehicle was engaged in asphalt repair work in the area when the incident occurred. It struck the 31-year-old worker who was present near the work zone. The victim was transported to a local hospital following the collision.

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He later died from his injuries at the hospital despite medical efforts. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by experts. Roads in the immediate area were closed for several hours on Monday. These closures remained in effect while evidence was collected at the scene.

Investigators needed adequate time to secure the area for a thorough examination. The Durham police collision investigation unit was on the scene to lead the inquiry. Their presence ensured that traffic was managed safely during the investigation. Multiple agencies coordinated to handle the complex traffic situation effectively.

Members of the Ministry of Transportation were also present at the scene. They assisted in assessing the road conditions and the repair work site. Their involvement highlights the regulatory scrutiny surrounding public infrastructure projects. The Ministry of Labour is leading the occupational health and safety investigation.

Ministry Investigating Workplace Safety Protocols

Their role is to determine if workplace safety protocols were followed correctly. This investigation is crucial for preventing future similar incidents in the region. The incident has drawn attention to safety measures on local roadways. Workers in high-traffic areas often face significant risks from heavy machinery.

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Authorities are urging all contractors to review their safety procedures immediately. The driver of the truck is not considered a suspect in a criminal sense. He is cooperating with the police to provide a full account of events. His statement is vital for the ongoing official investigation.

Public Urged To Review Contractor Safety Procedures

Durham police have thanked the public for their patience during the road closures. The rapid response by emergency services was noted in official reports. The victim is identified only by his age and occupation in initial reports. His identity has not been publicly released by the police department yet.

The community is mourning the loss of a young worker in a preventable accident. Further details regarding the investigation will be released as they become available.