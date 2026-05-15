Road Safety Measures Increase on Victoria Day Long Weekend

Officers will be intensifying traffic control efforts to ensure road safety during the holiday weekend as increased traffic is expected. Motorists are being advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and watch for wildlife, with heightened concerns during evening and early morning hours.

As the Victoria Day long weekend gets underway, many people across Newfoundland and Labrador are making preparations to head to cabins, set up at campgrounds, or travel to visit family and friends.

The period of increased traffic is expected on highways and rural roads, and police in the region are reminding drivers to adhere to safety measures. Extra traffic enforcement activities will be conducted by officers throughout the holiday weekend, focusing on speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt use, and impaired driving





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Victoria Day Long Weekend Road Safety Traffic Enforcement Increased Traffic Speed Limits Distracted Driving Seatbelt Use Impaired Driving St. John’S Newfoundland And Labrador Kenny’S Pond Bannerman Park Bowring Park Quidi Vidi Lake Street Cleaning Vehicle Removal

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