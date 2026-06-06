RNC Warns of Dangers in Senior Planned Games and Parties

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary warns that traditional graduation scavenger hunts and parties are increasingly turning into dangerous and illegal activities. The police remind students that theft, vandalism, public nudity, and other risky behaviours are criminal offences and enforcements actions will be taken. They urge students to prioritize safety, follow specific guidelines, and to look out for each other. Parents are asked to speak with their teens about the risks and to ensure their children know they can call for help.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary ( RNC ) is issuing a strong reminder to parents, caregivers, and youth about the serious dangers linked to senior planned games and parties.

Graduating students have a long tradition of taking part in scavenger hunts and field parties as a form of celebration. However, the RNC has noted a concerning trend where what appear to be harmless activities are being transformed into dangerous and illegal actions. In these risky variations, participants are awarded more points for engaging in more hazardous behaviour. This creates a perverse incentive that can lead to severe consequences.

School communities must be aware that a range of actions constitute criminal offences. These include theft, vandalism, public nudity, and the recording and sharing of sexual acts. It is also illegal to encourage or instruct others to commit such acts. The RNC is actively monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to take enforcement action whenever an offence occurs.

The police service emphasizes that no game, challenge, or party is worth risking your own life or the life of someone else. Students are urged to make safe choices. Specific safety guidelines are provided by the RNC. Participants should always obey all traffic laws, speed limits, and traffic signals.

Using a phone while driving to check clues, take photos, send messages, or track other participants is strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous. Extra caution is required around water, cliffs, abandoned buildings, and busy roads. The RNC is asking students to look out for one another and to speak up if someone is making unsafe choices. If an activity feels unsafe, the advice is to leave the situation immediately and report concerns to a parent, guardian, teacher, or police officer.

The RNC is also directly appealing to parents and caregivers. They are encouraged to have open conversations with young people about the very real dangers of attending and participating in these types of events. Parents should explicitly let their teens know that they can call for help without fear of judgment or consequence. Creating an environment where a teen feels safe contacting a parent in a difficult situation can be a critical lifeline.

This is a community issue requiring a collective response to ensure the safety of all students during their celebrations





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RNC Senior Parties Scavenger Hunt Graduation Dangerous Behaviour Illegal Acts Police Warning Student Safety Parents Caregivers

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