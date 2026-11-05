RMA Convention Highlights Alberta Infrastructure Deficit and Municipal Autonomy Concerns

Rural Municipalities of Alberta leaders demand $25-billion infrastructure funding and greater control over development at their Edmonton convention, citing property tax constraints and provincial overreach.

Community leaders from across Alberta converged in Edmonton this Thursday to finalize the agenda for the Rural Municipalities of Alberta convention, emphasizing urgent financial and regulatory needs. Hundreds of delegates representing 69 counties and municipal districts participated in the four-day gathering to advocate for their constituents. Kara Westerlund, the RMA president, highlighted municipal autonomy and a projected $25-billion rural infrastructure deficit by the end of the current year as the primary challenges facing rural jurisdictions.

Infrastructure Deficit Threatens Rural Economy

Kara Westerlund, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, described the province's roads, bridges, and culverts as the essential heartbeat of the regional economy. She told CTV News Edmonton that these structures are vital for keeping industry moving and sustaining the agricultural, forestry, and tourism sectors. The Rural Municipalities of Alberta represents 85 per cent of the province's land mass but accounts for less than 15 per cent of the total population, creating a significant disparity in resource distribution.

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Rural municipalities rely heavily on property taxes as their main source of income, which Westerlund noted is increasingly insufficient to cover necessary repairs. The financial anxiety stems from the burden of maintaining infrastructure used by much of the province, including heavy industrial traffic. Westerlund argued that core investment in rural Alberta is necessary to ensure these industries continue to compete effectively in broader markets.

Debate Over Municipal Autonomy and Development

Municipal autonomy has emerged as a contentious issue for the Rural Municipalities of Alberta since 2024, particularly regarding the approval of aggregate pits. Westerlund criticized the provincial government for approving developments without consulting the communities directly impacted by them. She emphasized that critical decisions are being made in Edmonton or Calgary rather than in the local communities or the specific backyards where such operations occur.

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The debate is exemplified by the situation in Bearspaw, a rural community located northwest of Calgary. Residents have fought against a proposed gravel pit for the past 30 years, raising concerns about groundwater contamination, dust, traffic congestion, and noise pollution. Recent regulatory changes by the Alberta government have transferred oversight of the project from municipal jurisdiction to the provincial Natural Resources Conservation Board review process.

Westerlund clarified that the Rural Municipalities of Alberta is not opposed to aggregate development itself but insists on responsible planning that reflects local resident concerns. She argued that communities must have the authority to ensure development aligns with local standards and safety requirements rather than being dictated by distant provincial authorities.

Government Engagement and Future Outlook

Despite the frustrations over regulatory changes, Westerlund expressed satisfaction that the provincial government engaged with convention leaders and delegates. She noted that the premier spoke for nearly an hour and that nearly every minister attended to take questions from the floor. While the Rural Municipalities of Alberta leadership did not approve of all the answers provided, they acknowledged the value of direct participation and listening.

The convention concluded with a reinforced commitment to securing the necessary funds to address the looming infrastructure gap. Community leaders remain focused on ensuring that property tax revenues are supplemented by adequate provincial support for maintenance and upgrades. The ongoing dialogue between rural municipalities and the Alberta government continues to shape the future of regional development and infrastructure policy.