While the broader stablecoin market suffered a twenty billion dollar loss in Q4, RLUSD grew by twenty percent. This article analyzes whether Ethereum or XRPL benefits more from RLUSD's success, highlighting Ethereum's dominance in supply holding versus XRPL's lead in transaction volume and DEX activity.

The global stablecoin market is currently navigating a period of significant contraction and instability. During the fourth quarter alone, the sector experienced a staggering loss of value exceeding twenty billion dollars.

This substantial outflow has caused the total market capitalization of all stablecoins to drop below the three hundred billion dollar mark. Consequently, all growth momentum achieved since the third quarter of twenty twenty-five, when the market peaked above three hundred and twenty billion dollars, has been completely erased. The liquidity drain has been unevenly distributed, with Tether and USD Coin accounting for more than half of the total outflows during this downturn.

Also read Fed Rate Expectations and Crypto Vulnerability Amid Inflation Concerns and Market Sell-off

RLUSD Defies Market Decline With Growth

In stark contrast to the broader market decline, RLUSD has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. Over the same period, RLUSD increased its supply by nearly twenty percent. This growth represents an addition of almost five hundred million dollars to its total supply, pushing its market capitalization to a historic high of two point nine billion dollars. Essentially, RLUSD is successfully attracting fresh liquidity even as the wider stablecoin ecosystem continues to face severe headwinds and capital flight.

This divergent performance raises a critical question regarding which Layer One blockchain stands to benefit the most from the concentration of RLUSD liquidity. On the surface, Ethereum appears to be the dominant beneficiary. Data indicates that over seventy-two percent of the total RLUSD supply, amounting to approximately two point zero eight billion dollars, resides on the Ethereum blockchain.

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Furthermore, the rate of supply growth on Ethereum is significantly higher than on other networks. In the last thirty days, the RLUSD supply on Ethereum has surged by thirty percent, whereas supply on the XRP Ledger has actually fallen by twenty percent. This concentration of assets suggests that Ethereum is the clear winner in terms of capital holding.

Ethereum Holds Supply While XRPL Moves Value

However, the presence of liquidity does not necessarily equate to economic utility. Supply is only one side of the financial equation, and the true measure of a blockchain's strength lies in the transactional activity generated by that supply. XRPL demonstrates that it should not be overlooked based on volume metrics alone. On-chain data reveals a different narrative when examining actual usage rather than mere storage.

In the week leading up to the first of November twenty twenty-six, nearly eleven point seven billion dollars worth of RLUSD was transacted across both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. The key takeaway from this data is that XRPL handled the larger share of this activity despite having less total supply. Specifically, six point six nine nine billion dollars in transactions occurred on the XRPL network, representing fifty-seven percent of the total RLUSD volume.

In comparison, the Ethereum blockchain recorded total transactions of five point zero one seven billion dollars, which accounts for forty-two point eight two percent of the volume. This indicates that while Ethereum holds more RLUSD, XRPL facilitates a higher velocity of those assets.

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XRPL DEX Volume Surges To New Highs

Additionally, decentralized exchange volume on XRPL has shown impressive trends, reaching an all-time high of five hundred ninety-six point two million dollars in August. Although volumes have fluctuated, they have consistently remained above seventy million dollars per week for the last ten weeks and recently exceeded two hundred million dollars. This is a significant increase from previous averages of approximately fifteen million dollars, suggesting that XRPL is not only handling higher transaction volumes but also experiencing robust decentralized trading activity.

This dynamic suggests that RLUSD is being actively used on XRPL, making it a preferred chain for practical application rather than just passive storage.