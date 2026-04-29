RJ Barrett’s Defensive Transformation Fuels Raptors’ Playoff Resurgence

RJ Barrett’s improved defense has been a key factor in the Toronto Raptors’ playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping them even the series at 2-2. His ability to guard multiple positions, including Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, has drawn comparisons to P.J. Tucker’s tenacious defense. With his offensive firepower and newfound defensive intensity, Barrett is proving he is a complete two-way player, raising his value ahead of potential contract negotiations.

RJ Barrett’s defensive efforts have been a game-changer for the Toronto Raptors in their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers , drawing comparisons to P.J. Tucker’s relentless approach during the 2021 NBA Finals.

While Barrett is primarily known for his offensive prowess—averaging 24.3 points per game with a 55% field goal percentage and 48% from three—his defensive improvements have been equally critical. After struggling in the first two games, where Donovan Mitchell scored 62 points on 43 shots, Barrett has stepped up, holding Mitchell to 27 points on 24 shots in the next two games.

His ability to switch between guarding Cleveland’s backcourt and big men has been instrumental in Toronto’s defensive resurgence, which has helped them even the series at 2-2. Barrett’s defensive performance against James Harden has been particularly impressive. According to NBA.com matchup data, Harden scored just eight points on 2-of-15 shooting when guarded by Barrett, missing all 10 three-point attempts and committing four turnovers.

While Mitchell has found more success against Barrett, the Raptors’ swingman has made him work for every point. Scottie Barnes, who has taken on the primary defensive role against Harden, praised Barrett’s versatility, calling him 'big-time' for the team. This defensive transformation is a testament to Barrett’s growth, as he has embraced the challenge of guarding elite scorers, much like Tucker did in his prime.

The playoffs have a way of revealing a player’s true character, and Barrett is proving he is built for the moment. With a basketball pedigree as the son of former professional player and Canadian Olympian Rowan Barrett, he has been groomed for high-pressure situations. His calm demeanor and willingness to take big shots in the fourth quarter have earned him the trust of his teammates.

As the Raptors push for a series win, Barrett’s all-around performance—both offensively and defensively—has raised his stock league-wide. With extension eligibility looming this offseason, his playoff heroics could significantly impact his future contract, especially if he continues to deliver under pressure





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Playoffs Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett Defensive Performance Cleveland Cavaliers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raptors' Rising Star Shines as Nylander Brothers Aim for NHL ReturnTSN's Kayla Grey praises the Toronto Raptors' young star, while William Nylander expresses gratitude for his brother's support during the Marlies' playoff run. Meanwhile, Darko Rajakovic addresses the Raptors' defensive struggles, and Jesse Marsch calls for a red-out at the World Cup.

Read more »

Councillor pitches transformation of Robertson Road in Bells CornersCollege Ward Coun. Laine Johnson has published a report that looks at a transformed Robertson Road in Bells Corners, with separated bike lanes, fewer car lanes, and slower speeds.

Read more »

Crosby's Vintage Performance Shifts Playoff Momentum as Oilers Face Defensive CrisisTSN analyst Cameron Gaunce breaks down Sidney Crosby's impactful performance, while Craig Button criticizes the Oilers' defensive struggles. Additionally, William Nylander discusses his playoff run with the Marlies, Darko Rajakovic addresses the Raptors 905's defensive issues, and Gregg Berhalter calls for a red-out at the World Cup.

Read more »

Andy Ogles Gets Defensive With College Students In Heated Town HallPocharapon Neammanee (Mos) is a New York City based trends reporter for HuffPost who covers a wide range of topics including crime, politics, tech, and business.

Read more »

Raptors Even Series After Shead's Clutch Play, Defensive TurnaroundJamal Shead's key defensive play and Toronto's improved defense help the Raptors tie their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2-2. The team is receiving praise for its intensity and commitment to hustle.

Read more »

Oilers Face Defensive Crisis as Ducks Dominate; Maple Leafs Struggle to Contain OpponentsThe Edmonton Oilers are under pressure to improve their defense after allowing at least four goals in each of their three losses to the Anaheim Ducks. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also struggling defensively, and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter calls for a 'red-out' at the World Cup.

Read more »