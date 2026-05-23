RIVER Recovers with Capital Inflows, but Investors Remain Wary

RIVER experienced a significant gain of 11% after the week of significant sell pressure with $1.94 million in net selling. Traders' behavior on Binance and the broader market vary, suggesting different market sentiment. However, market analysis warns of uncertain momentum and elevated risk. The Bull and Bear Power indicator shows limited buyer commitment, while a declining RSI points to selling pressure.

RIVER recorded gains of 11% over the past day as capital inflows rose, driven specifically by activity across the perpetual market . Significant sell pressure dominated the week with $1.94 million in net selling recorded, but capital inflows in the perpetual segment supported the price move.

Open interest rose by 3% and the funding rate turned positive, indicating concentrated buying on the long side of contracts. A split between Binance traders and the broader market suggests that sell volume has been dominant on other exchanges, potentially adding to the risk profile. Market analysis warns that momentum has not yet peaked and bears hold a higher probability of taking control.

The Bull and Bear Power indicator tracks buyers' limited commitment, reinforced by a declining RSI, placing RIVER at significant risk of a reversal. This week's events highlight the complexity of capital inflows and the role they play in market sentiment and volatility. AnalysisAMBCrypto, the digital news source, provides educational and entertaining content on blockchain and cryptocurrency news to over a million readers monthly. Check out their website to stay updated and learn more





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RIVER Capital Inflows Perpetual Market Sell Pressure Trade Behavior Market Sentiment RSI Bull Castle Bears Holding Probability Analysis:Ambcrypto

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