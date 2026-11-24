High schoolers from five local districts competed in the fourth annual River City Weld Off at the Boilermakers Union Hall, showcasing skills for future apprenticeships.

Students from five school districts in the capital region gathered on Tuesday for the fourth annual River City Weld Off held at the Boilermakers Union Hall. This annual competition provides a platform for high school learners to demonstrate technical proficiency in a specialized industrial trade. Participants received their assignment projects at the start of the day and worked to complete them using techniques acquired through their respective school welding programs. The event highlights the growing visibility of vocational training within the local educational landscape.

Trade Exposure and Career Pathways

The primary objective of this competition is to bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional industry standards. Robert James serves as the director of apprenticeship and education for the hosting organization and emphasized the unique nature of the welding trade. He noted that not many people get the opportunity to participate in this specific field of work. The event exposes students to industry professionals, clients, and contractors who are present to support their potential future careers. This mentorship component is designed to give participants a realistic view of the job market and the support networks available to them.

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Student Perspectives and Skill Development

Grade 12 student Sayber Skeels shared her enthusiasm for the event and the trade itself after trying various other vocational options. She stated that welding is the skill that has stuck with her the most since her initial explorations. Skeels expressed gratitude for being part of the competition, describing it as a cool experience that allows her to display her talents. She appreciates the pressure of the timed environment, which mimics real-world job site conditions. Her positive outlook reflects a broader trend of increased representation for women in trades, a change she has noticed and enjoyed in recent times.

Long-Term Apprenticeship Opportunities

The Boilermakers Union offers a direct pathway for these students to enter the workforce through structured apprenticeships after they finish high school. The organization provides a facility where students can not only start their apprenticeship but also progress to exceptional levels of welding quality. James highlighted that the union serves as a destination for those looking to refine their craft and achieve high standards. The competition serves as a funnel for identifying talented individuals who are ready to commit to the rigorous training required for professional welding certification. This continuity from school to union ensures that students have a clear roadmap for their career development.

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Community and Industry Support

The success of the River City Weld Off relies heavily on the support of local educational institutions and trade organizations. The participation of five school districts indicates strong community interest in vocational education and skilled trades. By hosting the event at the Boilermakers Union Hall, the union demonstrates its commitment to nurturing the next generation of welders. The presence of contractors and industry representatives at the event signals a demand for skilled labor and a willingness to invest in young talent. This collaboration between schools and unions helps to sustain the pipeline of qualified workers for the region's construction and industrial sectors.

The fourth annual iteration of the River City Weld Off underscores the importance of hands-on learning in preparing students for high-demand careers. With participants like Skeles advocating for the trade, the event continues to break down barriers and encourage diversity in the workforce. The Boilermakers Union remains a key partner in this effort, providing the infrastructure and guidance necessary for student success. As the trade industry evolves, events like this will play a vital role in attracting and training new professionals. The insights provided by Robert James and the experiences of students like Sayber Skeels highlight the tangible benefits of such initiatives for the capital region's educational and economic future.