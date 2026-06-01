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Rising U.S. Interest Rates and National Debt: A Global Challenge and Vulnerability

Economy News

Rising U.S. Interest Rates and National Debt: A Global Challenge and Vulnerability
U.S. Government Interest Rates10-Year Treasury NoteBudget Deficit
📆2026-06-01 4:21 AM
📰YahooFinanceCA
17 sec. here / 23 min. at publisher
📊News: 83% · Publisher: 63%

The U.S. government's interest rates on a 10-year Treasury note have risen to 4.44% from 3.95% before the war, indicating a global challenge in managing debt sustainability and higher inflation. President Trump has proposed a plan to trim the budget deficit, but experts worry about the U.S.'s borrowing capacity and the potential impact on economic crises. Rising interest rates and the U.S.'s national debt are viewed as vulnerabilities by investors, potentially forcing political leaders to address systemic imbalances.

The U.S. government's interest rates on a 10-year Treasury note have risen to 4.44% from 3.95% before the war, indicating a global challenge in managing debt sustainability and higher inflation.

President Trump has proposed a plan to trim the budget deficit, but experts worry about the U.S.'s borrowing capacity and the potential impact on economic crises. Rising interest rates and the U.S.'s national debt are viewed as vulnerabilities by investors, potentially forcing political leaders to address systemic imbalances

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YahooFinanceCA /  🏆 47. in CA

U.S. Government Interest Rates 10-Year Treasury Note Budget Deficit Borrowing Capacity Inflation National Debt President Trump Kent Smetters Glenn Hubbard Jessica Riedl Joe Reagan Jeff Crank Jessica Killin Fiscal Stewardship Tariff Revenues Fraudulent Government Spending Scott Bessent Budget Deficit Reduction Credit Bond Market System Systemic Imbalances

 

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