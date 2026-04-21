Rising Musician D4vd Charged with First-Degree Murder of Teenager

Singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, faces first-degree murder charges following the discovery of a 14-year-old girl's remains in his car, sparking a major legal battle.

The music industry and the public have been left reeling following the arrest of rising star David Anthony Burke , professionally known as D4vd , on grave charges of first-degree murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office formally announced that the musician faces charges linked to the tragic death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez .

The investigation reached a harrowing conclusion seven months after the girl’s remains were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition within the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke. Authorities allege that the killing occurred after the teenager threatened to expose illicit criminal behavior that could have potentially destroyed Burke’s burgeoning musical career. District Attorney Nathan Hochman detailed that the charges include special circumstances such as lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and the elimination of a witness to continuous sexual abuse of a child. If convicted, Burke could face the maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or potentially the death penalty. The timeline of this grim case stretches back to April 2025, when Celeste Rivas Hernandez disappeared after visiting the defendant at his residence in the Hollywood Hills. For months, her family searched for answers while the singer continued his professional life, including a promotional world tour for his debut album, Withered. It was not until September 2025—one day after what would have been Celeste’s 15th birthday—that a tow yard employee discovered the victim’s dismembered remains inside the abandoned vehicle. Law enforcement officials, including Police Chief Jim McDonnell, noted that the extensive passage of time between the disappearance and the discovery of the body created significant forensic challenges, compounded by the spread of public misinformation. Prosecutors allege that Burke utilized a sharp, dangerous weapon to commit the murder before attempting to conceal the crime by dismembering the body and abandoning the vehicle in a local neighborhood, hoping the stench and the physical degradation would prevent his connection to the tragedy. In response to these serious allegations, legal counsel representing Burke, including attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, have maintained a stance of absolute denial. They have publicly declared their intention to vigorously contest the charges, asserting that the singer is innocent and was not the cause of the teenager’s death. The defense team has emphasized that no formal indictment has been returned by a grand jury at this stage and that the current charges represent a process that they plan to fight in court. Meanwhile, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, represented by attorney Patrick Steinfeld, continues to seek justice, striving to keep the memory of the young girl alive while the legal system prepares for what promises to be an intense and emotionally charged trial. The Hollywood community and the broader public remain in shock as the details of this horrific case continue to emerge from court documents and prosecutorial briefings





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Los Angeles Crime David Anthony Burke Murder Investigation

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L.A. County district attorney charges D4vd in connection with teen found dead in his TeslaDavid Anthony Burke, better known as alt-pop artist D4vd,is being charged in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, seven months after the girl’s decomposed body was discovered in his apparently abandoned Tesla, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

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Singer D4vd charged with murder of 14-year-old girl found dismembered in his carHe was also charged with lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14; and mutilating a body in the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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U.S. singer D4vd charged with murder of teen girl found dead in his TeslaThe Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the 21-year-old D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was reported missing by her family in 2024, when she was 13. Authorities say she was 14 when she died.

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Singer D4vd charged with first-degree murder in connection with teen found dead in his TeslaSinger D4vd is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, seven months after the girl’s decomposed body was discovered in his apparently abandoned Tesla, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

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