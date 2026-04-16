Rising Mortgage Rates Dampen Canadian Real Estate Outlook, CREA Downgrades Sales Forecast

The Canadian Real Estate Association has lowered its sales volume forecast for the year due to rising mortgage rates, with geopolitical events impacting oil prices and increasing expectations of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. A significant percentage of potential movers are delaying purchases, citing unfavorable market conditions and increasing homeownership difficulties.

Canada's real estate market is experiencing a noticeable slowdown, with rising mortgage rates significantly tempering expectations for the year. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has revised its sales volume forecast downwards, now anticipating only a modest 1-per-cent increase in transactions for the current year compared to 2025. This represents a substantial downgrade from the earlier projection of a 5.1-per-cent rise. The primary driver behind this revised outlook is the geopolitical instability in the Middle East and its subsequent impact on oil prices, which has in turn fueled expectations of potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. This uncertainty has already led to a palpable increase in fixed-rate mortgage rates , climbing by approximately half a percentage point.

The repercussions of these higher borrowing costs are evident in consumer sentiment and behavior. A recent survey conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) revealed that a significant majority of individuals aspiring to move are adopting a wait-and-see approach, with 61 per cent holding off for more favorable market conditions. Furthermore, the survey highlighted a growing concern regarding affordability, as 46 per cent of respondents indicated that achieving homeownership is becoming increasingly challenging.

David-Alexandre Brassard, chief economist at CPA Canada, pointed to the CREA report's findings that sales experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent between February and March. He also noted that the first quarter of 2026 marked the weakest performance for the Canadian housing market in three years.

Brassard's commentary underscores the persistent stagnation in the market, stating that another month without sales growth and ongoing price declines signal a continued stalemate in the housing sector. The current economic climate, characterized by elevated inflation and the threat of further interest rate adjustments, is creating a challenging environment for both buyers and sellers.

The complexities of navigating the current mortgage landscape are prompting many Canadians to seek expert guidance. Questions about the optimal choice between variable and fixed-rate mortgages, the financial viability of refinancing existing loans, and the best avenues for securing mortgage products—whether through a bank or a mortgage broker—are becoming increasingly common.

This period of market recalibration raises important considerations for all stakeholders in the Canadian real estate sector. Prospective buyers may find themselves sidelined by affordability concerns, while existing homeowners contemplating a move might be hesitant to list their properties in a market where demand appears to be softening. The interplay between interest rates, economic stability, and consumer confidence will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the housing market in the coming months.

The platform Ratehub.ca, a prominent mortgage-rate comparison marketplace and brokerage, plays a vital role in assisting Canadians in navigating these complexities. By offering tools to compare and secure optimal rates for mortgages, credit cards, insurance, deposits, and loans, it empowers consumers to make informed financial decisions. The rates presented reflect the lowest available options for various terms, types, and categories as of market close on a specific Thursday, providing a snapshot of current market conditions.

The broader economic context, including global inflationary pressures and the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decisions, will continue to be closely watched. Any shifts in these macroeconomic factors could significantly influence mortgage rates and, consequently, the health and activity within the Canadian real estate market. The current downturn serves as a stark reminder of the sensitivity of the housing sector to interest rate fluctuations and overall economic sentiment.

The challenges faced by the housing market extend beyond mere sales figures; they touch upon the fundamental aspiration of homeownership and the financial well-being of Canadians. As the market adapts to the new interest rate environment, the coming quarters will be critical in determining whether a sustained recovery is on the horizon or if the current slowdown will persist.





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