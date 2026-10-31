Rising Healthcare Costs Strain Older Americans and Influence Midterm Elections

Older Americans face rising healthcare costs, including Medicare premiums and prescription drugs, impacting their finances and voting decisions in the midterm elections.

In North Canton, Ohio, 83-year-old Barbara Weigand has faced unexpected healthcare costs this year after a shoulder surgery and a bladder cancer diagnosis. She recently withdrew $4,000 from her retirement account to cover medical expenses related to her cancer treatment. Weigand, who is on a Medicare Advantage plan, says her monthly income cannot afford the new expenses. Her story reflects a broader challenge: rising healthcare costs are straining the budgets of older adults across the United States, and their concerns could influence the upcoming midterm elections.

Medicare Open Enrollment and Cost Challenges

Medicare's open enrollment period is underway, and enrollees are evaluating their coverage options for the coming year. The end of temporary federal Part D premium subsidies and new drug price negotiations are among the changes affecting costs. In some states, insurers have capped enrollment in Advantage plans, exited markets, or eliminated plans that many rely on. Juliette Cubanski, director of KFF's program on Medicare policy, told The Associated Press that open enrollment is an opportunity to assess coverage and find better options for care at a lower cost.

Also read Canada's Hockey Fans Divided Over Rising Subscription Costs

Weigand is grateful for her mental acuity and spiritual community but worries about others who struggle to plan. She says there are so many changes, and many people her age do not know where to start.

Prescription Drug Costs and Rationing

The Trump administration has prioritized lowering drug prices. A KFF report found that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults have not taken medication as prescribed in the past year due to costs. Weigand is considering rationing her drugs to save money. She says she has been thinking about taking medicine every other day to make it last longer, and calls the situation sad. The KFF report also says about 1 in 5 people surveyed had cut pills in half or skipped doses because of cost.

Advertisement

Long-Term Care and Caregiver Expenses

The costs of long-term care have risen steeply. An AARP report released Wednesday found that family caregivers spend nearly 60% more supporting a family member or friend than five years ago. They spend an average of $11,508 a year, compared with $7,242 in 2021. Nancy LeaMond, AARP's executive vice president and chief advocacy officer, said members are voicing concerns about healthcare affordability, including prescription drug costs, caregiver costs, co-pays, and premiums. About one-third of Americans over 50 provide regular care to an adult relative or friend with a health issue or disability, according to a national poll on healthy aging conducted in September 2025 by the University of Michigan.

Social Security and Political Impact

The Social Security Administration announced that the annual cost-of-living adjustment will rise by 3.6% beginning in 2027, translating to $75 extra per month for the nearly 72 million people who receive monthly Social Security benefits and about 7.3 million beneficiaries who get Supplemental Security Income. A June report states that Social Security's combined trust funds will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2034, after which incoming revenue would cover about 83% of scheduled benefits. With 2034 not far away, the upcoming Congress will need to determine how to shore up the program. Matt Hogan, a partner at the Impact Research polling firm, advises candidates that regardless of party, Social Security and Medicare should be part of their messaging to make inroads with these voters.