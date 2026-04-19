Rising Fuel Costs Squeeze Independent Grocers Amidst Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Independent grocers in Canada are facing escalating operational costs due to rising fuel prices, triggered by global conflicts. Suppliers are imposing surcharges and price increases on deliveries, disproportionately affecting smaller businesses with frequent, smaller order volumes. This adds pressure to already tight profit margins, potentially leading to higher consumer prices or reduced product competitiveness.

Weeks after the outbreak of conflict in Iran, a grocery chain in Ontario began receiving notifications from its suppliers about increased delivery charges. These surcharges, while not astronomical, ranging from approximately $15 to $50 per truckload, represent a significant cumulative cost for smaller grocers like Vince's Market. Giancarlo Trimarchi, president of Vince's Market, a family-owned business with four locations north of Toronto, explained that smaller businesses often place smaller orders due to limited storage capacity. This practice of ordering less but more frequently to maintain full shelves inherently inflates the proportional cost of goods, as delivery fees are spread across fewer items.

The broader economic impact is being felt as a substantial portion of the global oil supply has been disrupted by events in the Strait of Hormuz, a consequence of the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. This reduction in oil availability has directly led to higher fuel prices, which in turn are escalating shipping expenses. Economists are widely predicting a subsequent rise in overall grocery prices as a result of these pressures. While most grocery retailers are anticipating a new wave of food inflation, independent grocers are particularly vulnerable to higher wholesale delivery bills.

Suppliers are increasingly seeking to recoup their increased fuel expenditures by passing these costs onto their clients. Gary Sands, a senior vice-president at the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, an organization representing 6,900 independent grocers nationwide, confirmed that many independent retailers are already receiving notices detailing price hikes or temporary surcharges from their suppliers. Some suppliers are implementing surcharges of 10 to 15 percent on deliveries, while others are integrating price increases directly into the cost of individual products.

The extent to which food prices will be affected is directly related to the distance the food item travels, according to Mike von Massow, a food economist at the University of Guelph. Typically, transportation accounts for around 3.5 to 4 percent of the retail price of food, though this figure can fluctuate considerably for specific items. For example, the transportation cost component for fresh fruits and vegetables can range from 10 to 15 percent of their retail price. This is attributable to the significant distances often involved in transporting these perishable goods from regions such as the United States or Mexico to Canadian stores, coupled with their shorter shelf lives.

While all grocers face these transportation costs, von Massow pointed out that deliveries to independent stores can be more expensive. This is because, similar to Vince's Market, they tend to rely on more frequent deliveries of smaller order volumes. Additional factors that contribute to delivery costs include vehicle idling time in traffic, which consumes fuel, and delays in the unloading process, as noted by von Massow. To mitigate these rising expenses, some independent grocers have adopted strategies such as collecting their own fresh produce directly from wholesale markets, demonstrating a commitment to operational agility, according to Sands.

Vince's Market exemplifies this approach by retrieving its fresh produce from a wholesale food market multiple times a week. This involves a round trip of approximately 100 kilometers, in addition to making delivery stops at all of its four locations. Trimarchi acknowledged the direct impact on their operational costs, stating, We're definitely seeing our cost of transportation internally rise, which of course puts pressure on our operating costs. He further noted that the cost of gasoline has surged by roughly 25 percent month-over-month.

In an effort to provide some relief, the federal government has implemented a 20-week pause on certain fuel taxes, effective from Monday, which is projected to save consumers 10 cents per liter on regular gasoline and 4 cents per liter on diesel. However, the challenges extend beyond fuel surcharges and escalating grocery prices for rural grocery stores. Stores such as the one in Tignish, P.E.I., are also contending with shipment delays. This is occurring as some truck operators are re-evaluating the profitability of specific routes in light of elevated gas prices.

Darren MacKinnon, general manager of the Tignish Co-operative Association Ltd., explained, The last point of contact is the difficulty in finding carriers, and if it's not a beneficial route that they can't make a profit off delivering, then they would likely not take on that as a delivery option. These delays can range from a few days to an entire week. While shipments ultimately reach their destination, MacKinnon highlighted that these postponements incur additional costs for the business, including lost sales opportunities and labor inefficiencies due to mismatched delivery schedules.

Von Massow cautioned that independent grocers, who typically operate on already slender profit margins of around two percent – notably lower than the average 3.5 percent for large-scale grocers according to the Retail Council of Canada – may experience further margin compression. If these increased costs are passed on to consumers, it will inevitably render their prices less competitive. However, von Massow also observed that independent grocers possess greater flexibility in adjusting their product selections compared to larger chains, which are generally expected to maintain a comprehensive inventory regardless of price fluctuations. He suggested, They'll buy what they can get the best deal on, and they'll buy stuff that maybe needs less transportation costs. There might be ways to adapt.

Despite the mounting cost pressures, both Vince's Market and Tignish Co-op are adopting a cautious, wait-and-see posture.





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