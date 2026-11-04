Ottawa snow removal prices rise as diesel costs surge up to 80 per cent

Snow removal companies in Ottawa are raising prices and adding fuel surcharges as diesel costs climb, with an economist warning the impact will spread to everyday goods and last into 2027.

Snow removal companies in Ottawa are raising prices ahead of the winter season because of surging diesel prices. The cost increases are already being passed on to homeowners even before the first major snowfall.

Allan Singer, president of Kodiak Snow Removal, said diesel prices have climbed dramatically compared with this time last year, making it more expensive to run the company's fleet of roughly 80 tractors. Last year in November, diesel cost $1.45 per litre, Singer said. Now it is $2.60 per litre, which he described as an 80 per cent increase. Filling the company's tractors costs thousands of dollars, an expense that keeps eating into its operating budget.

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Kodiak Raises Snow Removal Prices

To offset those costs, Kodiak has raised its seasonal snow removal price by $20, or about 3.8 per cent. The company is also introducing a $2 fuel surcharge per snow event once diesel reaches $2.85 per litre. The surcharge is capped at a maximum of $40. Singer said a client could be visited three or four times during one snowfall but would be charged $2 for that full snow event.

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He said the charge is not meant to generate more profit but simply to cover costs. The financial pressure is not limited to snow removal companies. Colin Mang, an economist and assistant professor at McMaster University, said rising diesel prices are increasing transportation costs across the country. That could lead to higher prices for everyday goods and services.

Mang said prices at grocery stores and retail stores around the country will start increasing because of higher transportation costs. He said many businesses have managed to absorb those additional expenses so far, but warned that may not be sustainable much longer. According to Mang, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted oil shipments and damaged refineries, contributing to a global shortage of diesel fuel.

Diesel Costs Impact Grocery Retail

As a result, the price of diesel rose substantially over the summer. Mang said the longer the situation continues, the more of that cost increase will be passed through to consumers. He expects the inflationary pressure to continue into 2027. Even an end to the conflict would not immediately restore damaged infrastructure or disrupted fuel supplies, Mang said.

He said Canadians could continue feeling the financial impact for at least another six months, and potentially longer. Back at Kodiak Snow Removal, diesel is not the only expense putting pressure on the business. Singer said tariffs on steel are also contributing to higher equipment costs. He said all the equipment is metal, and the blowers used to clean residential homes have gone up by more than $3,000 in the past three years alone, which he called a big impact.

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Tariffs Add Steel Equipment Costs

While Ottawa's first major snowfall may still be weeks away, the cost of clearing it is already piling up. Ottawa has also seen record heat on a sunny November day.