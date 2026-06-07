Rising Assault on Jewish Political Participation in Europe and U.S. Sparks Virtual Event

A virtual event featuring law professor William Jacobson and education expert Brandy Shufutinsky explores the coordinated attack on Jewish people in Europe and the U.S., from campus bans to political rhetoric, and how communities are fighting back.

An all-out assault is underway in Europe and the United States aimed at driving Jews out of the political process and out of the country unless they renounce Zionism .

This alarming trend, which has gained momentum in recent months, targets Jewish individuals and communities through a combination of institutional discrimination, public harassment, and political pressure. The assault manifests in various forms: the creation of Zionist free zones on college campuses and in academic departments, physical attacks on Jews in the streets and at gatherings, and a relentless push by prominent podcasters, influencers, and politicians to portray American Jews as disloyal and controlling.

There is a pervasive obsession with the destruction of Israel that is applied to no other nation, fueling a campaign that seeks to marginalize Jewish voices and participation in democratic processes. This coordinated effort threatens not only the safety and rights of Jewish people but also the foundational principles of free expression and religious tolerance.

In response to this crisis, a virtual event has been organized to explore the depth of the assault and the strategies being employed to fight back. The event will feature two distinguished experts: Professor William Jacobson, a Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School, and Brandy Shufutinsky, Director of FDD's Program on Education and National Security.

Professor Jacobson, a graduate of Hamilton College and Harvard Law School, has written extensively on campus antisemitism, including his novel Academic Tribalism, which predicted the post-October 7 surge in anti-Jewish hostility. Brandy Shufutinsky holds a doctorate in international and multicultural education and has written for Newsweek, Jewish Journal, and other outlets. Together, they will analyze the mechanisms behind the assault and highlight grassroots and organizational responses that are resisting this wave of hatred.

The event, which is free and open to the public, requires pre-registration. Participants are encouraged to bring questions, as the panelists will address audience inquiries throughout the session. This discussion comes at a critical time when Jewish communities across Europe and the U.S. are facing unprecedented threats. From campus bans on pro-Israel speech to violent street attacks, the environment has become hostile to Jewish identity and political expression.

The event aims to raise awareness, provide historical and legal context, and empower attendees with tools to combat antisemitism and antizionism. By bringing together legal scholarship and firsthand experience, the speakers will offer insights into how to preserve Jewish participation in civic life and counteract efforts to silence and exclude Jews. The urgency of this conversation cannot be overstated, as the assault threatens to normalize discrimination and erode the protections that have allowed Jewish communities to thrive in democratic societies





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