Ripple (XRP) Shows Signs of Accumulation Amid Stabilizing On-Chain Metrics

XRP experienced a shift in exchange flows in late May, with significant inflows followed by even larger outflows, indicating accumulation. Exchange supply ratio declines and NVT moderation suggest improving network fundamentals. Price consolidation near $1.33-$1.35 with support at $1.30 hints at a potential market bottom as selling pressure eases.

Ripple spent much of late May under pressure as traders reacted to broader market weakness and declining risk appetite. As sentiment deteriorated, exchange activity surged, revealing how participants positioned around the recent selloff.

On the 28th of May, Exchange Inflows jumped by 22.8 million XRP, marking the largest transfer onto exchanges this year. Such moves typically signal rising sell pressure as holders prepare to exit positions. Yet the market responded differently. Rather than extending lower, XRP stabilized near a 15-week low, suggesting buyers absorbed much of the incoming supply.

That shift became more apparent afterward. Between the 29th and 30th of May, roughly 25.24 million XRP moved back off exchanges, exceeding the previous inflow and pointing to renewed accumulation beneath the surface. The exchange flow reversal already suggested stronger hands were absorbing supply from weaker participants. Beyond those withdrawals, broader on-chain metrics now show that the shift is becoming more visible.

Exchange supply continues trending lower, with the Exchange Supply Ratio holding near 0.03. This decline reflects investors moving XRP into self-custody, reducing coins available for immediate selling. In fact, the Network Value to Transactions (NVT) Ratio, which compares market value against transaction activity, has moderated toward 396 after earlier extremes. This suggests network usage increasingly supports valuation.

Meanwhile, XRP's momentum remains neutral, with the Awesome Oscillator (OA) near -0.06. Yet declining supply and improving network efficiency are gradually reducing bearish pressure. As selling liquidity tightens, buyers may need less capital to influence price direction, strengthening conditions for a durable market bottom. XRP's improving on-chain structure is now beginning to influence market behavior.

After weeks of heavy distribution, the price has settled into a tight $1.33-$1.35 range, signaling that selling pressure is gradually losing momentum. That stabilization is occurring because buyers continue absorbing supply near the $1.30 support zone. Each retest has attracted demand, preventing a deeper breakdown despite broader market uncertainty.

Meanwhile, resistance near $1.40 continues limiting upside progress. This reflects a market still searching for conviction after months of volatility and shifting sentiment. The RSI has recovered to 54.5, showing momentum is no longer firmly bearish. This behavior implies participants are transitioning from aggressive selling toward accumulation.

If support continues holding, compressed volatility could eventually fuel a stronger directional move as sidelined capital re-engages. Ripple is showing early bottoming signals as accumulation strengthens and exchange-held supply continues declining. XRP remains in consolidation, though tightening supply and stable demand are improving recovery conditions





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XRP Ripple Cryptocurrency On-Chain Metrics Exchange Flows Accumulation Market Consolidation NVT Ratio Support Level Resistance RSI

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