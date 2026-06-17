Ripple USD Surpasses $1.64 Billion Market Cap Amid Growing Adoption and Expansion

RLUSD's market capitalization exceeds $1.64 billion, with daily volumes at $71.3 million and Q1 transfer volume over $26 billion. Distribution growth and enterprise payments drive expansion, but deeper liquidity remains crucial.

Ripple USD, the dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple, has achieved a market capitalization exceeding $1.64 billion, solidifying its standing among major stablecoins. This milestone underscores the token's expanding supply and growing adoption since its launch.

At the time of reporting, its 24-hour trading volume was approximately $71.3 million, indicating robust market activity as RLUSD integrates further into payment and settlement ecosystems. The achievement highlights both the network's progress and the scale of the challenge ahead to maintain relevance in a competitive stablecoin market. RLUSD's expansion is increasingly fueled by distribution across platforms rather than issuance alone. A June 15 announcement confirmed the stablecoin's listing on Gate.io, introducing new XRP/RLUSD trading pairs and enhancing accessibility.

However, accessibility alone is insufficient. Sustained growth in wallet activity, transaction volume, and exchange liquidity are necessary to translate broader reach into enduring market significance. In Q1, transfer volume surpassed $26 billion, with daily transactions consistently exceeding two million, signaling active capital movement rather than passive holding. Ripple's enterprise payment initiatives offer a second growth avenue.

If institutional settlement activity continues to rise, RLUSD could further strengthen liquidity on the XRP Ledger. Despite the market cap milestone, deeper liquidity development remains essential for RLUSD's sustained expansion. As the stablecoin sector matures, RLUSD must navigate regulatory considerations and competition from established players like USDT and USDC. Its success will depend on balancing distribution with utility, fostering partnerships, and maintaining trust through transparency and compliance.

The ongoing developments reflect Ripple's broader strategy to embed RLUSD within global financial infrastructure, potentially transforming cross-border payments and decentralized finance applications





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ripple USD RLUSD Stablecoin Market Capitalization Adoption XRP Ledger Trading Volume Enterprise Payments Liquidity Gate.Io

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fox to buy streaming pioneer Roku in a US$22 billion dealFox Corp. has agreed to buy the streaming pioneer Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately US$22 billion, including debt.

Read more »

Kalshi's Crypto Perpetual Product Surpasses $900 Million in Daily Trading VolumeKalshi's perpetual crypto product has seen a significant increase in daily trading volume, reaching nearly $1 billion in under 10 days, with a peak of $915.1 million on June 9. The platform has maintained its lead over rival Polymarket in crypto volume market share since May 4, with a 75.3% share on June 15. Open interest on the crypto perpetual product remains modest at $6.5 million, while the total open interest across all markets has exceeded $1 billion, accounting for 66% of the market-wide total.

Read more »

Kylian Mbappé surpasses Messi, Pelé in career World Cup goals as France downs SenegalWith spectacular finish, two goals in 3-1 win and 14 all-time, Mbappé moves into third place on all-time scoring list

Read more »

🔥 Haaland surpasses iconic international duo with massive first halfNorway star Erling Haaland has, expectedly, officially announced himself on the global stage with a first-half brace against Iraq in Boston.One of the players across the 2026 World Cup that continues ...

Read more »