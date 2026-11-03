RioCan retail occupancy reaches record 98.9 per cent in third quarter

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported record retail committed occupancy of 98.9 per cent and a third-quarter profit of $122.6 million, driven by limited new supply and strong demand from necessity-based tenants.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported a record retail committed occupancy rate of 98.9 per cent in its third quarter, the company said Tuesday. The result was driven by low supply of new retail space and robust demand from retailers.

Chief executive Jonathan Gitlin said little new supply has come online over the past decade. He said that is largely because it has not been economically viable to build new retail space. Gitlin also said the company's strategy of focusing on necessity-based tenants continues to pay off. Those tenants include grocery stores and pharmacies, which anchor many RioCan retail properties.

Also read October 2026 Canadian Real Estate Industry Review: Rate Hikes, Project Receiverships, and Political Shifts

RioCan Reports Third Quarter Profit

The Toronto-based trust reported a profit of $122.6 million during the third quarter. That compares with a loss of $120.3 million in the same period a year earlier. The profit amounted to diluted net income per unit of 42 cents. A year earlier, RioCan reported a diluted loss per unit of 41 cents.

Advertisement

The record retail committed occupancy rate of 98.9 per cent reflects the share of retail space that is leased and committed. Low supply of new space has helped landlords like RioCan keep occupancy high. Demand from retailers has remained strong even as broader economic conditions shift. Necessity-based businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies tend to draw steady customer traffic.

Gitlin's comments point to a decade-long pattern in which new retail construction has lagged. Without enough new space coming to market, expanding retailers must compete for existing locations. That dynamic has supported RioCan's portfolio and helped push occupancy to a record level. The company's focus on essential tenants has also contributed to the result.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

RioCan is a major Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio concentrated in retail properties. Its units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REI. UN. The third-quarter profit of $122.6 million marks a swing back to positive earnings.

The prior-year loss of $120.3 million reflected a different set of conditions. On a per-unit basis, diluted net income came in at 42 cents. That was up from a diluted loss of 41 cents per unit in the same quarter last year. The company said the occupancy record was set amid limited new supply and healthy retailer demand.

Both factors have shaped the Canadian retail property market in recent years. Gitlin said building new retail space has not been economically viable for about a decade. That has constrained the amount of new square footage available to retailers. At the same time, retailers continue to seek well-located space in strong markets.

The combination has kept committed occupancy at RioCan's retail properties near full capacity. Necessity-based tenants remain a core part of RioCan's strategy. Grocery stores and pharmacies are among the categories the company targets. Those tenants tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles than discretionary retailers.

Advertisement

Necessity-Based Tenants Drive Stability

That can provide more stable foot traffic and rental income. The company reported the results on Tuesday. The figures cover the third quarter of its fiscal year. RioCan's units are listed on the TSX under the symbol REI.

UN. The trust is based in Toronto and owns retail properties across Canada. The record occupancy rate of 98.9 per cent applies to the company's retail committed occupancy. Committed occupancy includes space that is leased but may not yet be occupied.

Gitlin has led RioCan as chief executive and has emphasized the trust's necessity-based focus. He said that approach continues to deliver for the retail portfolio. Low supply of new retail space has been a long-running theme in the Canadian market. Developers have found it difficult to make new retail projects economically viable.

Profit Swing Highlights Market Conditions

That has limited competition from newly built centres and supported occupancy at existing properties. RioCan has benefited from that backdrop. The third-quarter profit of $122.6 million compares with a year-earlier loss of $120.3 million. The per-unit result moved from a diluted loss of 41 cents to diluted net income of 42 cents.

The occupancy record and the profit swing were both reported in the same quarterly update. The company disclosed the figures on Tuesday.