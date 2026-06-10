Rio Ngumoha Impresses in England Debut Despite World Cup Omission

Teenage Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha has caught the eye of England coach Thomas Tuchel with a standout debut performance in a warm-up match against New Zealand, sparking discussion about his future role despite being omitted from the World Cup squad.

Liverpool's teenage forward Rio Ngumoha will leave the England camp after making a major impression on Thomas Tuchel and his international team-mates. The 17-year-old, who is not in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup , was named man of the match for his debut performance as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-0 warm-up win over New Zealand.

England play their final pre-tournament friendly on Wednesday against Costa Rica - and it will be interesting to see if Tuchel selects Ngumoha again, especially as there will be a full squad to choose from following the arrivals of Ngumoha was only meant to participate in training, however Tuchel had been so impressed he felt compelled to play him during the first warm-up match. That performance had led to assertions that Ngumoha should have been in Tuchel's thinking before now, either included in the final 26 or first in-line for a call-up should a player be injured before the tournament starts.

However, because Ngumoha was not included in Tuchel's initial 55-man squad for the tournament, he cannot be drafted in as an injury replacement. Ultimately, the German was working with such a small and condensed body of work when it came to Ngumoha. The London-born forward made just 10 senior starts last season for Liverpool.

It is understood there was some dissatisfaction over his level of game time under former manager Arne Slot - so, had he played more, could he have forced his way into Tuchel's plans? If there were frustrations over his game time last season, he may well be placated by the departure of Mohamed Salah and the arrival of Andoni Iraola.

The new Liverpool manager has shown a willingness to rely on younger players, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan and Dean Hujisen all proof of the Spaniard's faith in youth. Nevertheless, Ngumoha will be confident of linking up with Tuchel again when England begin their UEFA Nations League campaign in September





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