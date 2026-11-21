Sam Rinzel scored the overtime winner to snap Chicago's nine-game road skid, while Patrick Kane surpassed Doug Gilmour on the NHL all-time points list with three points in the victory.

CALGARY - Sam Rinzel scored the overtime winner and had two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday. The victory snapped a nine-game road winless skid for the visiting Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which improved to 7-14-2 on the season. Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored for the American club. The Blackhawks are now 3-1-1 in their last five games, showing signs of life after a difficult start. Ryan Strome, who also had an assist, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary, who sit at 10-12-2.

Also read Rinzel’s offensive rise lifts him into elite company with star defencemen

Patrick Kane Climbs NHL All-Time Points List

Spencer Knight had 32 saves for the visitors, improving his record to 7-11-1. Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames, falling to 5-6-2 in goal. Kane's three points give the 38-year-old winger 1,415 for his career, totaling 510 goals and 905 assists. This performance moves him past Doug Gilmour into 22nd place on the NHL's all-time points list.

Advertisement

Adam Oates holds the 21st spot with 1,420 career points. The win marks a significant turnaround for Chicago, who struggled mightily on the road prior to this contest. Anton Frondell, the rookie centre, left the game after two periods due to an undisclosed injury. His absence was a blow to the center depth, but the team managed to secure the win anyway.

Kantserov's ten goals currently lead all rookies in the NHL, highlighting his strong debut season. Chicago went 1-for-2 on the power play, improving to 7-for-14 over the last five games. On the Calgary side, centre Martin Pospisil left the game late in the second period with an upper body injury. He did not return after being elbowed in the head by Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser.

Wyatt Kaiser Game Misconduct Shifts Momentum

Kaiser was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit. The penalty came at a critical time, as Calgary was trying to maintain momentum in the middle frame. Castagna's first three NHL goals have all come in his last three games, marking his emergence on the big stage. The key moment of the game occurred on the ensuing power play after Kaiser's major penalty.

Sharangovich one-timed a Strome pass into the top corner at 1:16 of the third period. This goal tied the score at 3-3, allowing the Flames to pick up a point in regulation. Despite the tie, Chicago held on to win in the extra frame, denying Calgary the split. In a notable statistical achievement, Rinzel is the first defenceman in Blackhawks history to record multiple assists in five consecutive games.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old has accumulated 11 assists over that span, driving the offensive attack from the blue line. Chicago will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday to continue their western Canada trip. Calgary begins a road trip on Monday with a game against the Ottawa Senators. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026. Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press.