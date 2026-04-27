Ringo Starr on His New Country Album and a Childhood Spent Listening to Sailors' Records

Ringo Starr discusses his latest album 'Long Long Road,' his lifelong love of country music, and how he discovered the genre through sailors returning to Liverpool with American records. He also reflects on a youthful ambition to pursue the blues in Texas and his recent recording experience in Nashville.

Ringo Starr , the iconic drummer of The Beatles , recently sat down with Tom Power to discuss his newest studio album, ' Long Long Road ,' and his enduring passion for country music .

The conversation delved into the surprising origins of his love for the genre, a connection forged not in the heartland of America, but in the port city of Liverpool, England. Starr recounted how sailors returning from voyages, particularly those in the Merchant Navy, would bring back American records alongside more exotic souvenirs like camel saddles.

These records, often sold by sailors needing quick cash after their return, became a vital source of country music for a young Starr growing up in the 1950s. He fondly remembers Liverpool as being the unofficial capital of country music in England during that era, a place where the sounds of Nashville found an unexpected audience. Starr’s initial attraction to American music wasn’t solely focused on country.

As a teenager, he harbored a strong desire to experience the blues firsthand, specifically the music of Lightnin’ Hopkins. This led to a brief, almost impulsive plan to join the Merchant Navy and travel to Texas at the age of 18. He and a friend even began the enlistment process, only to ultimately tear up the forms, realizing the potential disruption to his life.

Reflecting on this youthful ambition, Starr muses about the alternate reality where he might have settled in Texas pursuing the blues, acknowledging that such a path would have likely precluded his involvement with The Beatles. He playfully considers that he might have simply been living a different life, unaware of the musical heights he would eventually reach. This early fascination with American roots music, however, laid the groundwork for his later exploration and embrace of country.

The 'Long Long Road' album represents a culmination of Starr’s lifelong relationship with country music, offering a reflective look at his extraordinary journey. He describes the album not as a product of deliberate inspiration, but as a natural expression of gratitude and peace. Starr acknowledges having taken some wrong turns in his life, but emphasizes the importance of course correction and continuing forward.

The album was recorded remarkably quickly, in just over two days in Nashville, under the guidance of the highly respected producer T Bone Burnett. Starr also shared anecdotes about his encounter with Burnett and his amusing lack of advice for the actor portraying him in the upcoming Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes.

The album serves as a testament to Starr’s enduring creativity and his ability to seamlessly blend his iconic past with his ongoing musical explorations, proving that even after decades in the spotlight, he continues to find new avenues for artistic expression and personal reflection. It’s a record steeped in history, both personal and musical, and a celebration of a life well-lived, filled with unexpected turns and enduring passions





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ringo Starr Long Long Road Country Music The Beatles Nashville T Bone Burnett Liverpool Merchant Navy Lightnin’ Hopkins Music Interview

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World’s oldest nun, Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella, celebrates 113th birthday on Long IslandBorn in 1913, Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella is the world’s oldest nun, according to Guinness World Records.

Read more »

Atlanta United snaps Toronto FC’s long overall and home unbeaten streaks2-1 loss in the rain and cold drops Reds to three wins, three losses and four ties

Read more »

Ethereum Foundation’s latest 10K ETH sale – Is this the most strategic ‘long-term’ setup for Ethereum?Ethereum Foundation has sold 10K ETH to BitMine. Is this setting up the most strategic “long-term” plan for Ethereum?

Read more »

Céline Dion's long-awaited return, and 3 more songs you need to hear this weekListen to fresh new tracks from Mama's Broke, Jessie Reyez and Bella White.

Read more »

‘Five long years’: health groups push Ottawa to finalize 2021 draft rules on vaping flavours banPeople. Policy. Politics

Read more »

10 Portable Chargers To Help You Survive Long Airport DelaysMarissa Miller is a writer and editor specializing in all things lifestyle commerce content, currently serving as a contributing editor at CNN Underscored.

Read more »