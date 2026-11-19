Canada has one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease in the world, with over 322,600 cases in 2023. Toronto researchers are working to match patients to the right treatments.

Canada has one of the highest rates of infection for this disease in the world, but Canuck researchers are pushing the envelope to help personalize care for their patients.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are the two main types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It upsets the body's ability to take nutrients from food and dispose of waste but researchers out of Toronto are making progress on more effective treatments. A 2023 report found 322,600 Canadians with the disease that year, with a diagnosis happening about once an hour. By the 2030s, more than 400,000 Canadians will be living with IBD, a researcher on a 2025 study told CTVNews.ca.

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Understanding Chronic IBD Symptoms

"IBD is a chronic condition where our immune system mistakenly attacks our gut, causing inflammation," Dr. Sun-Ho Lee, gastroenterologist at the University of Toronto and Mount Sinai Hospital told CTV News Your Morning on Thursday. "It's a lifelong disease with periods of flare up and remission, when our patients flare they have devastating symptoms such as severe bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, significant weight loss and these symptoms can have tremendous impact on their everyday lives.

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" His team is working to develop patient-specific care routines while still looking for broadly effective treatments. Treatments are tailored to each patient and there is no "one size fits all" solution, according to national volunteer charity Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Instead, physicians create case-by-case regimens that can include antibiotics, immunosuppressants, steroids and occasionally surgery. Toddlers can be diagnosed with the disease, requiring fairly invasive care compared to what most kids are used to.

Instead of a dressing and disinfectant after the occasional playground accident, these youngsters require injections to keep them healthy. Hope Shier, an IBD patient advocate, told CTV News Your Morning on Monday about her daughter Emma, who was diagnosed at 28-months-old.

Personalized Care for Young Patients

"Every day is kind of different for (Emma), its kind of a wait-and-see," Hope said. Shier said despite how varied IBD's symptoms and treatments can be, Emma is starting to understand the disease and become more comfortable with it.

"She is now starting to realize, 'oh, my stomach is starting to hurt, I'm probably going into a flare up," Shier said. "She knows when she gets her injection needles, its for her disease and she's starting to talk about it more with her friends at school. " Lee compounded on the inconsistent nature of the disease and the challenges in treating it.

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Matching Patients to Treatments

He says that although there are effective treatments and ongoing medical trials, the hard part is matching the patient to the right regimen.

"The challenge is to find the right treatment for each patient, based on their disease," he said. "Its been very difficult to find this personalized treatment for our patients, we really need to have this personalized treatment at this time. " On November 19, 2026, Dr. Sun-Ho Lee and IBD patient advocate Hope Shier appeared together to discuss the signs and symptoms of IBD and how it impacts the lives of those who live with it.

Their conversation highlighted the urgent need for continued research and individualized care as the number of Canadians with IBD continues to climb.