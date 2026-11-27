Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season, including the 100th of his career, as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Friday. Boston captain David Pastrnak and Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev both left with lower-body injuries.

BOSTON (AP) - Morgan Rielly scored his first two goals of the season, including the 100th of his career, to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday.

Rielly's second goal came off a faceoff that Toronto won in Boston's zone and broke a 1-1 tie with 2:04 left in the second period. Colton Sissons added an insurance goal in the third and Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs, who won their second in a row after dropping nine straight. The Bruins, who have lost five of their last six home games, played the final two-plus periods without captain David Pastrnak.

Also read Bruins’ Pastrnak unlikely to return against Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Pastrnak Out With Lower Body Injury

He appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in Boston's zone and left the bench with six minutes remaining in the first period. Before the start of the second, the Bruins announced that Pastrnak had a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old star leads Boston in goals (11), assists (21) and points (32). Casey Mittelstadt scored the lone goal for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves.

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Boston managed one shot on a 5-on-3 power-play chance that covered 1:58 with the Bruins down 2-1 in early minutes of the third period. Pastrnak's exit came after Mittelstadt converted on the power play to give Boston a 1-0 lead. Toronto tied it before the end of the first period when Rielly's wrist shot from the point eluded Swayman as the goalie contended with traffic in front of his crease. It was also a costly game for the Maple Leafs.

Veteran defenseman Chris Tanev required help off the ice after a collision with Bruins forward Mark Kastelic three minutes into the second period. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury. The 36-year-old Tanev is six games away from appearing in the 900th of his 17-year NHL career. The game was played on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Boston.

Leafs Bruins Injury Updates And Next Games

Up next Maple Leafs: Travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday night for the final game of a three-game road trip. Bruins: Host Vancouver on Sunday in the fourth game of a six-game homestand. Brendan Mcgair, The Associated Press