Rideshare driver charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto Halloween night

Sahib Brar, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement after allegedly assaulting a female passenger in downtown Toronto on Halloween night. Police are investigating potential additional victims.

A rideshare driver is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger in downtown Toronto on Saturday night. The incident occurred near the intersection of Yonge and Wellesley streets, a busy area in the city's core.

According to Toronto police reports, the victim entered the rideshare vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. on Halloween night. She sat in the passenger seat as the driver began the journey. During the ride, the driver allegedly sexually assaulted the passenger. The incident took place in the downtown area, raising concerns among residents and visitors celebrating the holiday.

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Assault Escalated Inside Vehicle

Once the ride reached its designated destination, the situation escalated further. Police state that the driver allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the vehicle immediately. While still inside the car, the victim was sexually assaulted again. This second assault occurred while she was trapped in the vehicle against her will, according to the official news release from authorities.

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The victim eventually managed to flee the vehicle. However, in the chaos of her escape, she left her purse behind inside the car. This item may become crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation. After the victim escaped, the driver exited the vehicle and sexually assaulted her once more.

Sahib Brar Arrested For Assault

This third alleged assault took place outside the car, according to police statements released to the public. Following an investigation into the incident, Sahib Brar, 32, of Brampton, was arrested by authorities. He is now in custody facing multiple serious criminal charges related to the assault. Brar has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

These charges reflect the multiple incidents described by police during their investigation. It is important to note that these charges have not yet been proven in court. The legal process is ongoing, and Brar is entitled to a fair trial under Canadian law. Toronto police believe there may be additional victims associated with this case.

Police Seek Additional Victims

They are urging anyone who may have been affected or has further information to come forward. Authorities are asking the public to contact them with any relevant details. This could help investigators determine if there are other victims or if the suspect has targeted others in similar circumstances. The case has drawn significant attention due to the location and nature of the crimes.

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Police continue to investigate all aspects of the incident to ensure public safety.