Rico Lewis Faces Uncertain Future After Disappointing Manchester City Season

Rico Lewis struggled for playing time in the 2025-26 season, making only 22 appearances. His future at Manchester City is in doubt as the club considers transfer options.

The 2025-26 season was a campaign to forget for Rico Lewis , who saw his role at Manchester City diminish significantly. Once hailed as a promising talent capable of filling multiple defensive roles, Lewis found himself falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

With only 22 appearances across all competitions, the youngster struggled to secure regular playing time, often watching from the bench as more experienced teammates took the field. His limited opportunities raised questions about his future at the Etihad Stadium, especially as the club looks to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season. Lewis's decline in usage can be attributed to several factors.

The emergence of other full-back options, such as Matheus Nunes who was frequently deployed at right-back, and the consistent performances of established stars like Kyle Walker and John Stones left little room for the 21-year-old. Additionally, City's tactical evolution under Guardiola placed a premium on specific defensive attributes that Lewis, despite his versatility, struggled to consistently deliver. His passing accuracy and defensive positioning came under scrutiny during his sporadic appearances, leading to a loss of confidence from the coaching staff.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Lewis's future at Manchester City appears uncertain. Reports suggest that the club is open to loan offers or a permanent transfer, with several Premier League and European sides monitoring his situation. A move to a club where he can secure regular first-team football could be beneficial for his development, but City may also opt to retain him as a squad player if they fail to bring in a suitable replacement.

Guardiola has historically favored young talents but demands high levels of performance in training, a standard Lewis has struggled to meet consistently. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Lewis will fight for his place at City or seek opportunities elsewhere. For now, Lewis remains focused on proving his worth during pre-season training, but the clock is ticking.

With the transfer window set to open in less than two weeks, Manchester City must decide whether to invest in his potential or cash in on a player whose stock has fallen. The club's interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and other defensive targets suggests that Lewis may not be part of Guardiola's long-term plans. If a suitable offer arrives, a departure could be mutually beneficial, allowing Lewis to revive his career while City recoup funds for new signings





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