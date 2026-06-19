Rick Rule Discusses Oil Prices, Gold, and the U.S. Dollar

Rick Rule, president & CEO of Rule Investment Media, discusses his past stock picks and how they're doing in the market today, including oil prices, gold, and the U.S. dollar.

The cessation of the Gulf conflict, if real, is an important current story. We are very close to oil being rationed by price, rather than in anticipation of scarcity.

Given the demand destruction in low-income countries, oil may see near term price declines of a substantial magnitude. Longer term, oil prices will surprise to the upside, given continuing under investment, by industry. High nominal interest rates, and the perceived hawkishness of the new U.S. Federal Reserve, has led to a very strong U.S. dollar, and price weakness in other currencies, and things priced in dollars, like gold.

I continue to believe that although the dollar will do well relative to other currencies, in absolute terms the dollar's purchasing power will fall at levels not seen since the 1970s, given the U.S. debt, deficits, and unfunded entitlement liabilities. In my opinion, the finest gold miner on the planet has an admirable track record and capital allocators, mine builders, and mine operators. It is difficult for me to understand why someone would not own it.

Much more speculative is a very rare tier one discovery in Canada that likely grows in both size and grade. This will be a must own for a major. Downsides include very high up front capex to build, and long lead times. Hugely speculative is an incredible discovery hole, combined with a very large and well defined geophysical target.

Lots of downside risk, but genuine 10 for one potential. The current market environment is expected to continue, with oil prices being driven by demand destruction in low-income countries, and the perceived hawkishness of the new U.S. Federal Reserve leading to a strong U.S. dollar. This will likely result in price weakness in other currencies, and things priced in dollars, like gold.

The U.S. dollar's purchasing power is expected to fall in absolute terms, given the U.S. debt, deficits, and unfunded entitlement liabilities. The finest gold miner on the planet is expected to continue to perform well, with its admirable track record and capital allocators, mine builders, and mine operators. It is difficult to understand why someone would not own it.

A very rare tier one discovery in Canada is expected to grow in both size and grade, and will be a must own for a major. However, there are downsides to this investment, including very high up front capex to build, and long lead times. An incredible discovery hole, combined with a very large and well defined geophysical target, is also expected to be highly speculative, with lots of downside risk, but genuine 10 for one potential





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