Rick Hansen Reflects on 'Man in Motion' Tour After 40 Years

Rick Hansen, a renowned activist for disability rights, reflects on his historic 'Man in Motion' tour, which raised millions for spinal cord research and championed global accessibility for people with disabilities. The tour, which spanned 34 countries over 26 months, was a testament to his dedication and commitment to inclusivity.

Forty years ago, Rick Hansen embarked on a 26-month, 40,075-kilometer, 34-country journey known as the 'Man in Motion' tour. His goal was to advocate for global accessibility for people living with disabilities.

The tour, which took him through 34 countries, was a testament to his dedication and commitment to inclusivity. The journey, which began in 1980, was a defining moment in the fight for disability rights. Rick Hansen's story is one of perseverance and inspiration. He climbed the steep Thermal Drive in Coquitlam, British Columbia, a climb that became a local legend.

The climb, which was the steepest and most difficult slope on the tour, was a symbol of his determination and commitment to accessibility. Twenty-five years later, Rick Hansen returned to the same location to inspire a new generation of young people. The event was a reminder of the progress that has been made in the fight for disability rights. The tour was a success, raising millions of dollars for spinal cord research.

Rick Hansen's legacy continues to inspire people around the world. In recent years, Rick Hansen has been involved in various initiatives to promote accessibility and inclusion. He has been a vocal advocate for people with disabilities and has worked to raise awareness about the challenges they face. His work has helped to create a more inclusive society.

Rick Hansen's story is a reminder that even the most challenging obstacles can be overcome with determination and perseverance. His legacy continues to inspire people around the world. In recent years, Rick Hansen has been involved in various initiatives to promote accessibility and inclusion. He has been a vocal advocate for people with disabilities and has worked to raise awareness about the challenges they face.

His work has helped to create a more inclusive society. Rick Hansen's story is a reminder that even the most challenging obstacles can be overcome with determination and perseverance





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Rick Hansen Man In Motion Disability Rights Accessibility Spinal Cord Research Global Accessibility

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