Rick Hansen Advocates for Accessible Canada 40 Years After Man in Motion Tour

Rick Hansen returns to Halifax to mark the 40th anniversary of his global wheelchair journey, urging continued progress for disability accessibility in Canada and beyond.

Rick Hansen is continuing his lifelong campaign for a more inclusive and accessible Canada forty years after completing his historic Man in Motion journey. The renowned disability advocate visited the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road on Saturday morning to participate in a Canadian tour commemorating the 40th anniversary of his epic feat.

Retracing the Man in Motion Path

The original journey saw Rick Hansen travel more than 40,000 kilometres in his wheelchair across 34 different countries over a period of 26 months. That extensive tour was instrumental in raising global awareness about the barriers faced by people with disabilities and inspired significant changes in accessibility standards around the world.

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Hansen recently reflected on the immense challenges of that period, admitting that he nearly abandoned the effort due to the physical toll and uncertainty of public engagement. He recalled specific moments when he questioned whether Canadians would actually get involved in the cause, noting that encouragement from supporters kept him moving forward.

Stakeholder Support and Architectural Impact

Emma Fitzgerald, the Lunenburg-based artist who illustrated Hansen's newly published children's book, emphasized the profound impact of his message of perseverance. Fitzgerald, who is also trained as an architect, explained that Hansen's advocacy shifted the conversation regarding how public spaces and buildings are designed, bringing accessibility into mainstream architectural discourse.

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Fitzgerald noted that while accessibility signs and automatic door buttons are now commonplace, the landscape looked very different during the 1980s when Hansen's original journey took place. She credited Hansen with providing the crucial push needed to integrate accessibility considerations into urban planning and building design during an era when such features were rare.

Foundation Achievements and Certification Programs

The advocacy work initiated by Hansen directly contributed to the establishment of the Rick Hansen Foundation, which promotes universal accessibility through its rigorous building certification program. This organization has made significant strides in Nova Scotia, where there are currently 30 Rick Hansen Federation Accessibility Certified buildings.

Among these certified structures, ten have achieved the highest gold-level certification, demonstrating a commitment to superior accessibility standards in the province. Hansen used this milestone to acknowledge the progress made by local institutions while reminding stakeholders that the work is far from finished.

Future Goals for Disability Inclusion

Although Hansen expressed pride in the advancements achieved over the last four decades, he stressed that Canada must not stop pursuing a fully accessible society. He congratulated Nova Scotia on its improvements but reiterated that there is still a long way to go before all barriers are removed for people with disabilities.

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Sharing the story of the Man in Motion journey with the next generation remains a central pillar of Hansen's current efforts. The publication of the children's book, co-created with Emma Fitzgerald, aims to instill the values of resilience and possibility in young readers, ensuring that the momentum for inclusion continues to build for years to come.