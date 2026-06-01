Rick Adelman, NBA Coach with Over 1,000 Wins and Hall of Famer, Passes Away

Rick Adelman, a former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who led teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings to multiple postseason runs, has died. He finished his head coaching career with 1,042 wins, ranking tenth all-time.

Rick Adelman , a distinguished figure in NBA history, passed away, leaving behind a legacy as both a player and a highly successful coach. His journey in professional basketball began as a player, where he spent seven seasons in the league after making his debut with the San Diego Rockets in 1968.

Over his playing career, Adelman averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per game before retiring after the 1974-75 season. Transitioning to coaching, Adelman started as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1983. After six years in that role, he was promoted to head coach in 1988, beginning one of the most notable tenures in franchise history.

Under his leadership, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals twice, first in 1990 with Clyde Drexler, where they fell to the Detroit Pistons, and again in 1992, losing to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. His success in Portland established him as a premier coach in the league. After his time in Portland, Adelman coached the Golden State Warriors for two seasons before taking on his longest and arguably most impactful head coaching role with the Sacramento Kings.

He spent eight seasons with the Kings, transforming the team into a consistent playoff contender and achieving the longest sustained period of success in the franchise's history since its move to California. The Kings made the postseason in every one of his seasons there and advanced to the Western Conference Finals once. This era stands in stark contrast to the team's subsequent struggles; the Kings have returned to the playoffs only once since Adelman's departure after the 2005-06 season.

The organization released a statement expressing deep sorrow over his passing, praising his character and leadership: "Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him - with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.

"Adelman continued his coaching career with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, adding seven more seasons before retiring in 2014. Over his entire head coaching career, he compiled a record of 1,042 wins and 749 losses, ranking him tenth on the NBA's all-time wins list. He is one of just eleven coaches in league history to surpass the 1,000-win milestone.

In recognition of his contributions, Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2021. He also received the prestigious Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Basketball Coaches Association in 2023, cementing his status as one of the game's most respected and accomplished figures





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