Richmond council considers removing a mature Sequoia tree due to BC Hydro utility conflicts, with residents and councillors opposing the plan.

Richmond city council is scheduled to debate the preservation of a mature Sequoia tree located at 4911 Princeton Avenue during its meeting on Monday. A new staff report titled Princeton Avenue Tree and BC Hydro Utility Conflict highlights the growing tension between local heritage preservation and essential electrical infrastructure maintenance. The decision involves complex financial and structural considerations that have drawn significant attention from both residents and municipal officials.

Utility Conflict Root Causes and Risks

The staff report estimates that the Sequoia tree is approximately fifty to sixty years old. It is currently situated in immediate proximity to a B.C. Hydro transformer. The document outlines that the tree's root system has engulfed the electrical transformer. Engineers have determined that necessary excavation and root pruning to separate the two would severely compromise the health and structural stability of the Sequoia. This compromise is described as creating an unacceptable public health risk for the surrounding area.

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B.C. Hydro is officially recommending the complete removal of the tree to ensure the safety and functionality of the power grid. The utility company argues that the current situation poses a threat to residents and infrastructure. Their primary concern is the interference of organic matter with sensitive electrical components. This stance has been the driving force behind the recent red notice posted on the tree trunk in March, which warned of imminent removal within forty-eight hours.

Council Options and Financial Implications

Council members are asked to consider two distinct options for resolving this conflict. The first option involves removing both the tree and the electrical equipment. This approach is estimated to cost B.C. Hydro four hundred and fifty thousand dollars, or $45,000. Proponents of this option argue that it eliminates future issues regarding tree roots impacting B.C. Hydro, FortisBC, city utilities, and resident infrastructure. This method provides a permanent solution by removing the source of the conflict entirely.

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The second option proposes allowing the tree to remain on the property. This plan requires the relocation of the electrical equipment instead. The estimated cost for this maneuver ranges from three hundred and ten thousand to three hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Under this arrangement, B.C. Hydro would cover the initial forty-five thousand dollars. The City of Richmond would be responsible for fronting the remaining balance of the project. This option places a significant financial burden on the municipal budget.

Political Opposition and Resident Advocacy

Councillor Carol Day has publicly stated her opposition to the recommendations presented in the staff report. She described the document as unacceptable and questioned the logic of the proposed solutions. Day argues that Option one involves ripping down a historic tree for a relatively low cost to the utility company. She views this as a failure to value natural heritage. Her criticism focuses on the perceived injustice of prioritizing electrical boxes over established community landmarks.

Day further criticized Option two for placing the onus on the City of Richmond. She questions why the city should pay over three hundred thousand dollars to resolve an issue initiated by the utility provider. Day stated she will introduce a motion at Monday's meeting if approved, council will write to B.C. Hydro. The letter will state that council does not accept either option. She urges the utility company to take responsibility for the tree and to save the Sequoia.

Local residents have also mobilized to support the preservation of the tree. Alex Tsai, a community member, expressed that the report fails to consider the value of the tree to the neighborhood. He described feeling a sinking feeling about the potential loss but remains hopeful for a positive outcome. Tsai hopes that council will vote to preserve the tree and find a better solution. His perspective reflects the broader sentiment of neighbors who feel attached to the landmark.

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Recent History and Next Steps

The conflict gained intensity in March when B.C. Hydro posted a red notice on the tree's trunk. This notice advised neighbors that the tree would be removed within forty-eight hours. In response, residents and some city councillors, including Carol Day, parked in front of the tree. They physically prevented any workers from approaching the site. This direct action prompted the former Richmond council to ask staff to work with B.C. Hydro. They sought to pause the removal and explore viable alternatives.

This collaborative effort resulted in the current staff report and the ongoing debate. Residents have also launched a petition to save the tree from removal. The petition serves as another indicator of community support for the Sequoia. The outcome of Monday's council meeting will determine the immediate future of the tree. The decision will set a precedent for how the city balances infrastructure needs with environmental stewardship.