Richmond collector loses nearly $1M in fake PSA 10 Rayquaza card bought with crypto

A Richmond, B.C., Pokémon card shop owner paid US$660,000 in cryptocurrency for a Call of Legends Shiny Rayquaza graded PSA 10, only to learn the authentication label was fraudulent. He is exploring legal options and warning other collectors.

A Metro Vancouver Pokémon card collector says he was scammed out of nearly $1 million while trying to buy an extremely rare card online, CTV News reported on November 11, 2026 at 12:29 p.m. EST.

Jesse Peng, a Richmond, B.C. , businessman who owns a Pokémon card shop with his wife, spent years pursuing one of the hobby's most coveted items. The card was a Call of Legends Shiny Rayquaza graded PSA 10, the highest rating assigned by the card grading company PSA. Peng told CTV News it is one of the rarest cards in the world.

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Peng Completes High-Stakes Crypto Purchase via Broker

Peng paid US$660,000, about C$935,000, for the card through a Pokémon card broker, completing the transaction using cryptocurrency. He said the broker was someone he had seen do big deals in the past and who had a pretty good reputation. Peng trusted the middleman's ability to authenticate the card for that reason. Peng says everything appeared legitimate when the card arrived via courier.

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He initially looked at it and thought it was the card of his dreams. But after taking a closer look, he noticed problems with what appeared to be the card's PSA 10 authentication label. He then ran the card through software being developed by his tech startup to help identify counterfeit collectibles. Peng said the system flagged the card as fake.

He described being in disbelief and denial, saying it made him angry. He asked himself that if the card was fake, then what is real. Peng said the fugitive ink that was part of the PSA security label was wrong, and the security features did not match authentic examples. He sent the card to PSA for review.

PSA Authenticates Card, Labels Holder Fraudulent

PSA told CTV News its authentication process identified a fraudulent PSA holder associated with the card. In other words, while the card itself is believed to be real, PSA determined it was not an authentic PSA 10, significantly reducing its value. A PSA spokesperson said it would not comment on active investigations, but emails obtained by CTV News show PSA is working with law enforcement in Peng's case.

PSA also said fraudsters have become more sophisticated in producing deceptive cards and altered items as the value of high-end collectibles continues to rise. The company said it strongly advises extreme caution when purchasing high-value raw cards on peer-to-peer marketplaces. PSA urged collectors buying encapsulated cards to always verify the certification number and scans in its public database, inspect the physical holder for tamper-evident features, and submit items for official review whenever uncertainty exists.

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Counterfeit Concerns Rise in Soaring Card Market

With rare trading card values soaring in recent years, concerns about counterfeit and altered collectibles have grown throughout the hobby. Peng said this is a very, very big problem in the collecting community. He does not think the broker knowingly participated in the alleged fraud, but believes the broker should still be held accountable for the transaction. The broker declined CTV News' request for comment.

Peng says he is now exploring his legal options and hopes to recover at least some of the money he lost. He said that if he cannot recover funds, it will be a very expensive learning lesson. He is also sharing his story as a warning to other collectors, urging them to independently verify high-value cards before purchasing them and to avoid paying with cryptocurrency whenever possible.

His story has become a cautionary tale within the hobby, pushing for stricter verification protocols before large cryptocurrency deals are settled. Industry experts say the growing sophistication of counterfeit cards is a warning sign for all collectors. To protect investments and preserve market integrity, registries, scanners and third-party authentication services should remain central to online and offline transactions. Cryptocurrency remains a high-risk vehicle for large purchases unless a trusted, verified pathway is established.

As the market continues to grow, collectors and dealers alike are expected to adopt stricter scrutiny and verification processes to avoid future costly errors.