Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys Bass Vocalist, Dies at 83

Richard Sterban, the longtime bass vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at 83 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his unmistakable voice on hits like Elvira and for helping the group achieve 17 No. 1 hits.

Richard Sterban, the bass vocalist of the Grammy-winning gospel and country group The Oak Ridge Boys, died Saturday at age 83 in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His family and the band said the cause was complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a long battle with cancer.

Sterban had been with The Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. He left a job as a backup singer for Elvis Presley to join the vocal group, a move that helped define its sound. The Oak Ridge Boys became best known for their rendition of Elvira. That 1981 song was a massive crossover moment, reaching No. 1 on the country chart and No. 5 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.

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Sterban's Hit Songs and Awards

The group's golden period also included 1982's Bobbie Sue and 1983's American Made. Sterban toured regularly with the group until 2025, when his health deteriorated. The Oak Ridge Boys won five Grammy awards and were nominated 23 times. They performed for presidents, on American Bandstand, at the Grammy Awards ceremony and at the Grand Ole Opry.

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They toured with Johnny Cash and sang backup vocals on Paul Simon's hit Slip Slidin' Away. Sterban and the band's three other members were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, joining Presley. They joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and gained membership in the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.

A native of Camden, New Jersey, Sterban was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994 along with Joe Bonsall, another Oak Ridge Boys member who died in 2024 and who sang with Sterban in the Keystones. In a statement, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said Sterban used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. Young called him a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.

Sterban's Surviving Family Members

He helped the supergroup achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Young said. Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters Lauren and Tori; sons Rich, Doug and Chris; and 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.