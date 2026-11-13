Richard Neil Convicted of 1990s Sexual Assaults on Three Children in Ontario Parks

A jury found Richard Neil guilty on all 17 charges for sexual assaults on three children in Ontario parks in 1992, 1994, and 1995. DNA and fingerprint evidence linked him to the crimes, and he will be sentenced later.

A jury has convicted Richard Neil, 67, on all 17 charges for sexual assaults on three children in southwestern Ontario parks during the 1990s. The verdict came Friday morning after Justice Rosemarie Juganovic finished her charge to the jury on Thursday.

Richard Neil Convicted on 17 Charges

Neil was arrested in 2024 following a years-long investigation. The first attack occurred in 1992 when an 8-year-old boy was lured into the woods at Idlewood Park in Kitchener, Ontario. The boy told police in a 1992 video, I was scared. His sister testified that she saw him walk out of the woods with a piece of rope still tied around his leg and totally distraught, crying.

Also read Jury Begins Deliberations in Richard Neil Woodland Rapist Trial in Brampton

The second attack was in 1994, involving a 10-year-old boy in Norton Place Park in Brampton, Ontario. The third was in 1995, when a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Wildwood Park in Oakville, Ontario. That attack lasted five hours, the longest of the three. The three attacks shared similar patterns.

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They all took place in parks, the attacker was a stranger to the children, and the victims were tied to trees with yellow rope. They were threatened and sexually assaulted, including being forced to drink urine. Investigators used DNA testing years later to link the Kitchener assault to the two other unsolved cases. During the trial, the Crown argued that the evidence implicating Neil was so overwhelming that we need a new word for overwhelming.

DNA found on items from all three crime scenes was later matched to Neil. Fingerprints collected from the Oakville park also matched the accused. A black cotton shirt left behind at one of the crime scenes in the Woodlands Rapist case was presented as evidence. Neil admitted interest in urine drinking during cross-examination, saying it is actually quite common.

Defendant Denied Being the Perpetrator

He told the court it was something he started doing around 2012, and only with consenting male adults. He did not deny that the attacks happened as described by the victims, but he maintained that he was not the person who committed them. His testimony consistently denied being the perpetrator. The jury rejected Neil's defense that he was not involved in the assaults.

The verdict confirms the court's acceptance that he was the perpetrator in all three incidents. Neil faced multiple counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, and uttering threats among the 17 charges. Sentencing procedures will likely begin soon. The specific date for sentencing has not been mentioned in immediate reports.

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Support Resources Available for Survivors

The case highlights the persistence of law enforcement in solving historical crimes using modern forensic techniques. Support resources are available for those affected by such trauma. The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region offers a 24-hour support line at 519 741 8633 for call or text. Other national resources include the Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada and crisis lines for survivors across Canada.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society, Toronto Rape Crisis Centre, and Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre also provide support.