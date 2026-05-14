The decision clears the way for Glossip, 63, to leave a lockup for the first time since his arrest nearly 30 years ago. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his conviction, and his longstanding claims of innocence have drawn support from Judge Natalie Mai set bond in the amount of $500,000 during a hearing at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

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Join HuffPost.to be released on bond while awaiting retrial over a 1997 killing that put him on the brink of execution The decision clears the way for Glossip, 63, to leave a lockup for the first time since his arrest nearly 30 years ago. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out his conviction, and his longstanding claims of innocence have drawn support from Judge Natalie Mai set bond in the amount of $500,000 during a hearing at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Glossip had been sentenced to death over the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, in what prosecutors have alleged was a murder-for-hire scheme. Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies lead longtime death row inmate Richard Glossip to a courtroom on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy





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Richard Glossip Death Row Murder-For-Hire Scheme Oklahoma County Courthouse Oklahoma City U.S. Supreme Court Free Press Corporate Consolidation Traditional Media Model

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