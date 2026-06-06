Richard Childress Plans Kyle Busch Return Before Driver's Sudden Death

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress was set to announce Kyle Busch's return for 2027 before the driver's sudden passing. Childress details their final conversations, Busch's health struggles including pneumonia and coughing up blood, and the driver's recent performance difficulties with RCR. The news also touches on Childress's history of losing drivers, referencing Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001.

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress revealed that he was preparing to announce Kyle Busch 's return for a fifth season with the team. The announcement was planned for Michigan with Chevrolet but was postponed.

Childress shared his last conversation with Busch, who expressed confidence in the team's cars and making the Chase. Busch had been dealing with pneumonia, as noted on his death certificate, and had coughed up blood before his death. Busch joined RCR in 2023 after 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. He won three times in his first 15 starts at RCR but struggled subsequently.

He finished 14th in 2023 points, his lowest since 2005, and 20th and 21st in the next two seasons. He improved slightly in 2026 with two top-10 finishes in his final three races. Childress praised Busch as one of the greatest drivers ever, destined for the Hall of Fame, and expressed sorrow over losing another driver, recalling Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001.

The situation is emotionally challenging for Childress, who mentioned sleepless nights and sympathy for the family and team employees





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NASCAR Kyle Busch Richard Childress RCR Death Pneumonia Hall Of Fame Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet 2027

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