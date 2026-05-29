Virgin Group founder Richard Branson visited Prince Rupert aboard Virgin Voyages' Brilliant Lady during its inaugural Alaska season and dined at Fukasaku. After an omakase lunch featuring local seafood, Branson left a handwritten note on a signed menu calling the restaurant the best he has ever experienced. Chef-owner Dai Fukasaku showcased sustainable, locally sourced ingredients, and the visit highlights the growing culinary reputation of the North Coast.

Richard Branson , the founder of the Virgin Group, visited Prince Rupert , British Columbia, aboard the Virgin Voyages ship Brilliant Lady during its inaugural Alaska season and first trip to the North Coast.

During his stop, Branson and his group enjoyed a lunch at Fukasaku, a local omakase restaurant. After the meal, Branson left a handwritten note on a signed menu praising the restaurant, writing, I've eaten in many, many places in my life - and this was by far the best restaurant - EVER! The visit was arranged by Global Ports Holding, which contacted Fukasaku days before the ship's arrival to inquire about hosting Branson's group.

Chef and owner Dai Fukasaku served a chef's-choice tasting menu showcasing the region's seafood and ingredients. The menu included Skeena sockeye salmon, Haida Gwaii albacore tuna, octopus, smoked black cod, maple miso-glazed black cod, spot prawns, Fukasaku's award-winning Northwest Treasure ramen, locally sourced nigiri, and a spruce tip-infused ginger crème brûlée. Fukasaku explained the importance of locality, sustainability, and supporting small-scale fishers to the group. He noted that everyone was friendly and talkative, and they enjoyed each course.

While he treats all customers the same, Branson's note and photo left a strong impression. Local business owner Judson Rose of Cowpuccino's coffeehouse said Fukasaku is a Prince Rupert staple, often fully booked, and that this kind of recognition could bring new opportunities and awareness. The signed menu now stands as evidence that a small waterfront restaurant in Prince Rupert made a lasting impact on a globally known entrepreneur.

The event highlights the growing reputation of the North Coast's culinary scene and the ability of local establishments to attract high-profile visitors, especially during the busy cruise season. For Virgin Voyages, featuring a local restaurant like Fukasaku aligns with efforts to provide unique, authentic experiences for passengers. For Prince Rupert, the visit serves as a promotional boost, showcasing the area's sustainable seafood and cultural offerings to an international audience.

The story underscores the power of word-of-mouth praise from influential figures and how a single endorsement can elevate a small business's profile. It also reflects the careful curation of shore excursions by cruise lines to highlight regional cuisine and support local economies. Overall, the encounter between Branson and Chef Dai Fukasaku is a mutually beneficial moment: Branson discovered a memorable dining experience, and Fukasaku gained significant recognition that may translate into increased attention and business for his restaurant.

This interaction is emblematic of the connections that can form when global travelers seek authentic, high-quality local food during their voyages. The narrative continues to resonate as an example of how culinary excellence in smaller communities can attract widespread acclaim





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Richard Branson Virgin Voyages Fukasaku Prince Rupert Alaska Cruise Omakase Sustainable Seafood North Coast British Columbia Local Cuisine Celebrity Endorsement

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