Kellogg's says Rice Krispies in Canada keep real rice as UK recipe drops whole grains

Kellogg's says Rice Krispies, Cocoa Krispies and Frosted Krispies in Canada and the U.S. will keep real rice as the first ingredient, while the U.K. versions move to rice flour and corn flour plus wheat gluten.

Rice Krispies in Canada will continue to be made with real rice grains, Kellogg's says, after news that the cereal in the U.K. will be reformulated without whole rice grains due to what the company describes as changing weather conditions.

A WK Kellogg Co. spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that the reported changes in the U.K. are unrelated to the company's Canadian and U.S. business. The statement was issued after U.K.-based media outlets reported the overseas recipe change on Tuesday. The company said its Rice Krispies cereals in the U.S. and Canada, including Kellogg's Rice Krispies, Kellogg's Cocoa Krispies and Kellogg's Frosted Krispies, are made with real rice and will continue to be.

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Canadian Rice Krispies Recipes Unchanged

It added that there are no changes to their ingredients or recipes. Consumers can continue to expect the same delicious Rice Krispies taste they know and love, the company said in an email. Kellogg's emphasized that the U.K. changes do not affect products sold in Canada or the U.S., where real rice remains the first ingredient. Canadian consumers can continue to purchase Rice Krispies, Cocoa Krispies and Frosted Krispies with the same recipes and ingredients as before.

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The company's statement aims to reassure Canadian shoppers that their favourite cereals are not impacted by the overseas reformulation. In the U.K., Rice Krispies and Coco Pops are no longer being made with whole rice grains, according to media reports. They are now made with rice flour and corn flour instead, a change linked to climate conditions that have impacted the availability of rice.

The reformulation is handled by Kellanova/Mars Snacking, which operates Kellogg's cereal brands outside Canada and the U.S. A company spokesperson said the Rice Krispies and Coco Pops recipes have been updated and are now made using corn flour and rice flour. The spokesperson said the company appreciates that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable, and that is why it approached the change with a lot of care and consideration.

U.K. Cereal Reformulation Details

The updated recipes have been carefully assessed for taste, appearance and texture, the spokesperson said, adding that the company is continuing to listen closely to consumer feedback. The U.K. recipe change also includes the addition of wheat gluten, which means the cereal may no longer be suitable for British shoppers with a wheat allergy or celiac disease.

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Previously, the cereal brands were labelled as may contain gluten in the U.K. The change to include wheat as a main ingredient will require it to be highlighted in bold as an allergen on the list of ingredients. That labelling shift marks a notable difference for British shoppers who rely on allergen information when choosing cereal. Kellogg's said the U.K. changes do not affect products sold in Canada or the U.S., where real rice remains the first ingredient.

Statement Reassures Canadian Shoppers

The company's statement aims to reassure Canadian shoppers that their favourite cereals are not impacted by the overseas reformulation. The news was published on November 04, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Boxes of Kellogg's breakfast cereal are seen at a supermarket on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Springfield, Pa. , according to an AP Photo by Matt Slocum.