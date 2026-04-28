Rhythm and Grace: Eight Siblings Bring Celtic Sounds to Sault Ste. Marie

The Duketow family, known as Rhythm and Grace, will perform a Celtic and Folk concert at St. Jerome’s Parish Hall in Sault Ste. Marie on May 16th. The eight siblings, aged 9 to 24, play fiddle, piano, step dance, and more, and will feature songs from their new album, 'Tunes For The Journey'. Admission is by donation.

The vibrant sounds of Rhythm and Grace, a musical family comprised of eight incredibly talented siblings, are set to fill St. Jerome’s Parish Hall in Sault Ste.

Marie on Saturday, May 16th, at 7:00 PM. Hailing from the picturesque farm country near Lakefield, Ontario – approximately two hours northeast of Toronto – the Duketow family has cultivated a remarkable musical legacy through years of dedication, practice, and a shared passion for Celtic and Folk traditions. Their performance promises an evening of lively entertainment, featuring spirited fiddling, energetic step dance routines, and heartfelt original folk songs that resonate with authenticity and life experience.

The family’s musical journey began in their early childhood, nurtured by their parents, Alex and Miriam Duketow, who recognized and fostered their children’s innate musical abilities. Each child was introduced to instruments and music lessons at a remarkably young age, typically around five years old, initially focusing on piano, fiddle, and the captivating art of step dancing. As the children grew, so did their musical repertoire and skillsets.

The band’s instrumentation expanded to include guitar, bass, Irish whistle, and a variety of percussion instruments, creating a rich and dynamic sound that defines Rhythm and Grace. The siblings, ranging in age from 24-year-old Caleb, the eldest, to 9-year-old Marissa, the youngest, all actively contribute to the band’s creative process. They are not merely performers but also composers, arrangers, and collaborators, working together to craft a unique and compelling musical experience.

Bethany, Rachel, Madeline, Monica, Kristen, and Stephen each bring their individual talents and perspectives to the table, enriching the band’s overall sound and artistic vision. This current tour, stretching from Ontario to British Columbia, marks the third time the family has ventured out West to share their music with audiences across Canada, and their third return visit to the enthusiastic music lovers of Sault Ste. Marie.

The band’s commitment to connecting with communities through their music is a testament to the values instilled in them by their parents and the joy they find in sharing their gift. The concert at St. Jerome’s Parish Hall is designed to be an inclusive and enjoyable event for audiences of all ages. Rhythm and Grace aims to create a welcoming atmosphere where everyone can appreciate the beauty and energy of Celtic and Folk music.

A highlight of the evening will be selections from the band’s newly released Celtic instrumental album, “Tunes For The Journey,” showcasing their instrumental prowess and compositional skills. This album represents a culmination of their musical growth and a reflection of their experiences on the road. Attendees can expect a captivating performance filled with both familiar tunes and original compositions, all delivered with the passion and precision that have become synonymous with the Rhythm and Grace name.

Admission to the concert is by donation, making it accessible to a wide range of community members. For those seeking further information, Alex Duketow can be reached at (705) 872-5690. The event promises to be a memorable evening of music, dance, and family entertainment, a true celebration of Canadian talent and the enduring power of music to bring people together.

The location is St. Jerome's Parish Hall, 26 Carmel Road, Sault Ste Marie, and the event runs from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM





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Rhythm And Grace Celtic Music Folk Music Sault Ste. Marie Concert Live Music Family Band Duketow Family St. Jerome's Parish Hall Tunes For The Journey

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