Revival of Canada-China Tourism Gains Momentum as Diplomatic Ties Thaw

The tourism industry in both Canada and China is witnessing a robust resurgence following the lifting of group tour restrictions and the implementation of visa-free travel agreements, marking a significant turnaround from the diplomatic freeze and pandemic-era downturn.

The people-to-people ties between Canada and China are experiencing a significant resurgence as diplomatic relations between the two nations continue to warm. This thaw in geopolitical tensions is manifesting most visibly in the tourism sector, with China recently lifting restrictions on group tours to Canada and Canada simultaneously increasing flight frequencies to Chinese destinations.

The impact is tangible on the ground, particularly in travel agencies. At the Utour Group headquarters in Beijing, walls are adorned with posters of global destinations-the Eiffel Tower, Mediterranean cruises, and a dedicated advertisement showcasing Canada's Lake Louise and Vancouver's skyline. Travel agent Li Wei, seated amidst these images, discussed her vacation plans.

While the Canadian Rockies were not initially her top choice, she is now considering them more seriously following Beijing's decision to reinstate approved group tours to Canada for the winter season. Li Wei has personal ties to Canada; a nephew studies in Toronto, and she once contemplated emigrating.

"I would definitely go there to experience Canada's life, environment, and atmosphere," she stated. This revival of Chinese tourism to Canada provides a crucial boost to an industry that endured severe losses during the diplomatic freeze and the COVID-19 pandemic, when China imposed broad travel restrictions on Canada. The return of Chinese visitors, known for their substantial spending, is a relief for Canadian tourism businesses. Conversely, Canadian travelers are also showing heightened interest in visiting China.

Statistics Canada data reveals a steady climb in non-resident arrivals in recent years, although numbers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic highs. In March of this year, 17,940 Chinese visitors entered Canada, nearly double the 10,632 recorded in the same month of 2023. A key development facilitating this trend was the Chinese government's waiver of visa requirements for Canadian passport holders for stays up to 30 days, announced in February.

This policy shift followed high-level diplomatic engagements, including Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing in January and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's remarks about "recalibrating the relationship" through sustained dialogue. Tour operators in both countries are direct beneficiaries of this warming trend. Utour Group in Beijing reports that its spring tours to Canada have already sold out, signaling strong demand even if overall volumes remain below pre-pandemic benchmarks.

The effect is equally pronounced on the Canadian side. Laurus Travel Inc., a Vancouver-based agency, informed CBC News that bookings for its China tours surged more than fourfold from late February to late May compared to the identical period last year. Owner Julius Yan attributed this dramatic increase directly to the visa-free policy, noting it occurred without any additional advertising.

"There is simply no better evidence to show that China's visa-free policy extended to Canadians in the wake of Carney's Beijing trip is playing a key role in this," he wrote. The annual industry trade show Rendez-vous Canada in Toronto underscored this momentum; the number of Chinese travel representatives attending doubled compared to the previous year.

Marsha Walden, CEO of Destination Canada, highlighted the economic importance of Chinese tourists, noting their affinity for local culture, cuisine, and shopping, which disperses their spending widely across the economy. Before the pandemic, Chinese visitors spent close to $2 billion annually in Canada, underscoring why the industry views the current rebound as a vital lifeline for recovery and growth





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