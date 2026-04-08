Revitalizing History: Mixed-Use Development Proposed for 805 Wellington Street West

CreateTO proposes a mixed-use development at 805 Wellington Street West in Toronto, featuring affordable and market-rate rental units, the preservation of historical elements like Strachan House, and the continuation of community spaces. The plan involves two buildings: an eight-story structure with affordable housing and a 30-story tower with market-rate and affordable units. This project represents a shift toward mixed-use developments, sustainable urban planning and addressing the need for accessible housing in Toronto.

The proposal aims to revitalize 805 Wellington Street West, returning the property to its historical significance while addressing contemporary housing needs. The plan, submitted by CreateTO, a city-owned real estate corporation, envisions a mixed-use development comprising both deeply affordable supportive housing and market rental units. The site, spanning 1.

4 acres, will feature two distinct buildings: an eight-storey structure designated as “Building A” and a 30-storey tower referred to as “Building B”. Building A, located on the eastern side of the property, will offer 81 deeply affordable supportive housing units. Building B, positioned on the western side, will house 240 market rental units and an additional 61 affordable rental units. This integrated approach aims to create a diverse community and address the critical shortage of affordable housing options within the city. The project also prioritizes the preservation of the site's heritage, including Strachan House, a building listed on the City of Toronto’s Heritage Register since 2024. The initiative will also encompass conservation of the Garrison Flats community garden and Wellington Park. The redevelopment project at 805 Wellington Street West reflects a broader trend of mixed-use development and adaptive reuse of existing properties. The project’s commitment to heritage preservation demonstrates a commitment to honouring the site's history, integrating it into the modern development. The project includes plans for accessible units across both buildings, with seven live-work units slated for Building B. CreateTO and the City of Toronto hosted a community pop-up event to inform the public about the development and to explain that housing units will be available to tenants with low-to-moderate-income. This project is part of a larger effort to address the housing crisis in Toronto and other cities, and the trend shows that there is a large need for affordable housing. The project at 805 Wellington Street West is designed to not only provide much-needed housing but also to revitalize a historic site and foster a vibrant, inclusive community. The development reflects a broader movement towards sustainable urban development, integrating various elements such as housing, green spaces, and community amenities to create a balanced living environment. The city's involvement in this and other projects highlights the local government's ongoing commitment to managing the challenges that come with an expanding population and creating new and better options for living in the city. The project provides an example of how Toronto is trying to combine heritage preservation with contemporary housing requirements





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