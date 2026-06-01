Retiring With Mortgage Debt: A Growing Trend With Financial Risks

More people are retiring with mortgage or HELOC debt. While using debt in retirement has become normalized, it requires careful budgeting to avoid shortfalls. This article explores the trend, its causes, and the financial implications for retirees.

The increasing trend of homeowners entering retirement with outstanding mortgage debt or home equity lines of credit ( HELOC s) highlights a shift in financial planning for later years.

Data shows a growing acceptance of carrying debt into retirement, with a significant percentage of older adults still making mortgage payments. This normalization brings financial risks, as debt service in retirement requires either higher pre-retirement savings, reduced living standards, or the risk of depleting savings prematurely. A careful retirement budget must account for this; eliminating debt before retirement frees up income for other needs and enhances financial security.

While some retirees use mortgage debt to invest in property or assist family, the strategy carries risks due to current interest rates, slower home price appreciation, and the potential for over-leverage. Financial planners note that many people underestimate how much extra portfolio size is needed to cover ongoing mortgage payments in retirement





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Retirement Planning Mortgage Debt HELOC Household Finance Debt In Retirement

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