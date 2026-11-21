Jason Ward investigates the 1967 murder of William Hall in Ontario, seeking justice for the teen who disappeared while looking for work on a tobacco farm.

Jason Ward, a retired Ontario lawyer, is dedicating his post-retirement efforts to solving the 1967 murder of William (Billy) Hall, a teenager from North Sydney, Nova Scotia. Hall traveled to Ontario in late 1966 seeking economic opportunities before his life was tragically cut short less than a year after his arrival. Despite the decades that have passed since the crime, Ward remains driven by an urgent need to identify the individuals responsible for the violent act against the young man.

The Disappearance and Murder of William Hall

William Hall left North Sydney in November 1966 to join his siblings in Ontario, where he hoped to find stable employment. He was described as a quiet, kind sixteen-year-old with brown hair and freckles who enjoyed bowling. In July 1967, Hall was working at Hollywood Kitchen in Port Credit, Ontario, now part of Mississauga, when he decided to leave to pursue work on a tobacco farm in Bowmanville, Ontario. He departed on July 19, 1967, telling family members he would be traveling with an unnamed companion, though he did not disclose the person's identity.

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On July 31, 1967, Hall's body was discovered in dense bush approximately 15 meters from a roadway near Pontypool, located roughly 24 kilometers north of Bowmanville. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was missing one hand. Police concluded that Hall was shot in a different location and his body was dumped at the scene up to two weeks prior, based on the advanced state of decomposition. His family remained unaware of his death until a relative identified his clothing description in a newspaper report.

Investigation into Hall's Final Days and Vehicle

Authorities and investigators have focused significant attention on the whereabouts of Hall's vehicle, a black 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air. Reports indicate the car was found at a Toronto construction site near Highway 401 and the Don Valley Parkway on August 3, 1967. Department of Highways records show the vehicle had been parked at this site since July 22, only three days after Hall was last seen by his family. The car had a flat tire when it was located.

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There is conflicting information regarding how Hall acquired the Chevrolet. Newspaper accounts from the time state that Hall purchased the vehicle, while his sister, Marie McGean, asserts that one of his brothers gave it to him. Ward noted that no one definitively knows how the car ended up at the construction site. Some speculation suggests Hall may have hitchhiked after the vehicle broke down, but the exact sequence of events leading to the car's abandonment remains a critical unanswered question in the investigation.

Jason Ward's Campaign for Justice and Transparency

Jason Ward has launched a dedicated website to centralize information about Hall's murder and to pressure authorities for greater transparency regarding their handling of the case. Ward, who now speaks publicly about mental health and addiction, described his motivation as a compulsive need to address the injustice that allowed the perpetrator to escape punishment. He stated that he feels a strong obligation to serve justice regardless of whether the suspects are currently alive or deceased.

Ward has spent years scouring newspaper archives, tracking down historical photographs, and filing freedom-of-information requests to uncover new leads. His obsessive pursuit of the truth stems from a personal inability to let the case go unresolved. By making the details of the murder public and challenging the Ontario Provincial Police to be more open about their investigative efforts, Ward aims to break the silence that has protected the killer for over half a century.

The Lasting Impact on the Hall Family

The case continues to haunt Hall's surviving family members, who have lived with the uncertainty of the unsolved murder for nearly six decades. Marie McGean, the youngest of the 13 Hall children, was 12 years old when she last saw Billy at the North Sydney train station. She recalled that he boarded the train with his seat on the opposite side of the platform from where she stood. McGean believes that someone in the community still possesses knowledge that could solve the case, emphasizing that there is always a connection to be found.

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Of the 13 Hall siblings, seven are still alive today, but the emotional toll of the unresolved tragedy persists. McGean, who was one of only two siblings remaining in North Sydney at the time, felt a profound sense of separation from the immediate aftermath. She expressed deep empathy for her older siblings who remained in the area, understanding that they likely carried guilt and a sense of responsibility. The lack of closure has left a generational wound that Ward's current efforts seek to heal through the pursuit of factual accountability and justice.